News18 Afternoon Digest: Delhi FM Kailash Gahlot Presents AAP's Ninth Consecutive Budget And Other Top Stories

LIVE: Amritpal Singh’s Gurdwara Halt in Focus as Punjab Cops Piece Together Escape Plot

More CCTV visuals have surfaced, more aides have been nabbed, the NIA has stepped in and parallel operations in Assam and Uttarakhand are underway in the manhunt for Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh. While the hunt continues for the Khalistani sympathiser, his halt at a gurdwara in Jalandhar during the March 18 police chase is in focus. READ MORE

LIVE: AAP Presents its 9th Budget in Delhi

Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday presented a Rs 78,800 crore budget in the Delhi Assembly for the financial year 2023-24.The Delhi government’s budget size for 2022-23 was Rs 75,800 crore and Rs 69,000 crore in the previous year. READ MORE

Earthquake: Why Did North India Experience Tremors While Epicentre Was in Afghanistan? EXPLAINED

Strong tremors jolted large swathes of north India, including Delhi-NCR, on Tuesday night as an earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan. People rushed out of their homes and came out on the streets as the powerful temblor shook the mountainous region at 10.17 pm. READ MORE

Amit Shah to Try for Kartarpur-like Corridor in PoK, Maha Melee: Key Happenings on Chaitra Navratri

Gudi Padwa, the Maharashtrian and Konkani new year, has become an issue of political slugfest in the western state as both BJP and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena have staked claim to the celebration of the festival on Wednesday. READ MORE

Science-wise: After Hottest Feb, Brace for Scorching Summer, Subpar Monsoon as El Nino Returns

The meteorologists have sounded the alarm. A harsh season of intense heatwaves and soaring temperatures await India. After the hottest February on record, it has to now brace for a sweltering summer while waiting for the monsoon rains which are likely to begin under the shadow of a dominating climate system – El Nino. READ MORE

Govt Extends Deadline to Link Aadhaar Number with Voter ID Till March 31, 2024

The Central Government has extended the deadline for linking the Aadhaar number with voter ID to March 31, 2024, from April 1, 2023.Before this, the deadline was set at April 1, 2023 and since it was getting closer, the government was also sending repeated reminders to everyone to do the needful. READ MORE

