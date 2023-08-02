News18 Afternoon Digest: Delhi on Alert Over Gurugram Violence; Parliament Monsoon Session & Other Top Stories

Hello readers, News18 afternoon digest brings you the latest stories; Delhi On Alert Over Gurugram Violence, Faridabad Route Blocked; Plea in SC Seeks to Stop Rallies; Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Oppn Briefs President Over Manipur; PM Modi Meets Top Ministers to Discuss Govt Strategy, among other top stories.

Delhi On Alert Over Gurugram Violence, Faridabad Route Blocked; Plea in SC Seeks to Stop Rallies

The Delhi Police has increased security in the sensitive areas of the national capital amid the violence in Gurugram and the neighbouring state of Haryana. A senior police official said that the Delhi Police keeps a tab on the incidents occurring in the neighbouring states and areas that may possibly impact the national capital. READ MORE

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Oppn Briefs President Over Manipur; PM Modi Meets Top Ministers to Discuss Govt Strategy

The Aam Aadmi Party has called the bill to replace the Delhi services ordinance the most “undemocratic” piece of paper ever tabled in Parliament and asserted that it will replace democracy with “babucracy”. READ MORE

Mumbai Train Firing: Cop Remained Tense, Had Brain Clot, Says Kin; Made Man Walk Till Pantry Before Shooting

The actions of Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer Chetan Singh have sent shockwaves across the country after he shot four people, including one of his colleagues, in a moving train on Tuesday. What makes the incident even more spine-chilling are the details that have emerged after his death. READ MORE

Russia Launches E-Visa for Indians: 10 Key Points to Note for Hassle-Free Travel

Russia has begun issuing electronic visas (e-visas) to Indian passport holders to boost international tourism and foster stronger ties with friendly countries amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. READ MORE

Nitin Desai Art Director of Lagaan and Jodhaa Akbar, Found Dead in His Studio; Police Suspect Suicide

Art director Nitin Desai was found dead at his N D Studio in Karjat. While the police is yet to share further details about the cause of his death, initial reports claim he died by alleged suicide. The police has arrived at the spot for further investigation. It is claimed that Nitin died by suicide 4 am. READ MORE

Asian Games 2023: Sunil Chhetri, Sandesh Jhingan, Gurpreet Singh Named in Indian Squad

Indian national football team skipper Sunil Chhetri, experienced stopper back Sandesh Jhingan and goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu were named in the 22-member Indian men’s football squad for the upcoming Asian Games on Tuesday. READ MORE