News18 Afternoon Digest | Flag March in Delhi, Kolkata on Hanuman Jayanti; PM Modi Slams Congress on BJP Foundation Day & Other Top Stories

In today’s edition of News18 Afternoon Digest, we are covering the latest updates on security arrangements for Hanuman Jayanti celebrations across the country, amid fear of violence. In other news, we are looking at PM Modi’s address during BJP’s Foundation Day celebrations.

Hanuman Jayanti 2023 LIVE: No Procession in Rishra, VHP Says ‘Will Carry Out Jahangirpuri Yatra At Any Cost’; Flag March in Delhi, Kolkata

Flag marches were conducted in sensitive area across India on the occasion of Hanuman Janmotsav, including Delhi's Jahangirpuri, Bengal's Barrackpore, Rishra and Kolkata. The heavy security deployment comes as an aftermath of violent clashes witnessed during Ram Navami processions.

BJP Foundation Day: ‘Openly Saying Modi Teri Kabr Khudegi’: PM Slams Oppn, Says Cong Culture is to Think Small

The Bharatiya Janata Party celebrated its 44th Foundation Day today, beginning with national president JP Nadda, followed by PM Modi's addresses. Apart from pointing at India's as well as BJP's achievements, Modi even slammed Congress, saying that the party is so helpless that it is now making statements like "Modi teri kabr khudegi".

Karnataka Polls: Cong 2nd List of 42 Candidates Out; Suspense Over Sidda’s Kolar Aspiration Continues

The Congress on Thursday released second list of 42 candidates for Karnataka Assembly Elections. The suspense over former chief minister Siddaramaiah's second seat still continues.

Padma Awards: When UK First Lady Akshata Murthy Was Quickly Moved to be Seated Next to Jaishankar

Government officials displayed some quick thinking on Wednesday when they spotted Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's family sitting in the middle row during the Padma awards ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday. Among the family members, who had gathered to witness Sudha Murthy receiving a Padma award, was British prime minister Rishi Sunak's wife and UK First Lady Akshata Murthy. Sensing protocol, she was moved to the front row and seated next to foreign minister S Jaishankar before the function began.

ChatGPT Falsely Accuses Innocent Law Professor Of Sexually Harassing Students: Report

In a bizarre incident, AI chatbot ChatGPT, as part of a research study, has falsely named an innocent and highly-respected law professor in the US on the list of legal scholars who had sexually harassed students in the past.

Priyanka Chopra’s Mom Reveals Actress ‘Lost’ Many Films: ‘Tameez Ke Dayare Ke Andar…’

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is currently in India, accompanied by her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and her mother Madhu Chopra. The global icon is preoccupied with the promotional activities of her upcoming series, Citadel, which held its Mumbai premiere on Tuesday. In a recent interview, Madhu spoke about Priyanka's career and how she missed out on certain film roles due to her refusal to perform certain scenes.

Salman Khan Finally Reacts to Death Threat Emails, Says ‘Bahut Saaro Ki Jaan Bhi…’

Superstar Salman Khan finally reacted to the death threat emails that he has been subject to. Fans would remember that the actor filed complaints after he received threatening emails. The actor's security was increased following the threats. At a recent event, Salman was asked, "Salman sir, aap poore India ke bhaijaan hai. Apko jo dhamkiya milti hai, use aap kaise dekhte hai?"

Adipurush: Prabhas Drops New Poster on Hanuman Jayanti Amid Legal Trouble, Leaves Internet Divided

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Adipurush star Prabhas shared a brand new poster of Hanuman from the film. The poster features actor Devdatta Nage as Hanuman. Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles.

