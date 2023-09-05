News18 Afternoon Digest: Govt May Bring Resolution to Rename India to Bharat in Special Session of Parliament & Other Top Stories

In today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on PM Modi-led Central government’s likely move to bring a resolution to rename India as Bharat. We are also covering by-elections on seven seats in six states, among other top stories.

India to be Bharat? Govt May Bring Resolution to Rename Country in Special Session of Parliament

The Modi-led Central government is likely to bring a fresh resolution during the Special Session of Parliament to rename India as Bharat, mentioned sources. READ MORE

‘Dividing India’: G20 Dinner Invites Mention ‘President of Bharat’; Sparks Fresh BJP vs Opposition

Amid controversy over more than two dozen opposition parties forming an alliance called ‘INDIA’, the central government has reportedly begun mentioning the country’s name as ‘Bharat’ in official documents. READ MORE

Bypoll 2023 LIVE: India Bloc’s First Litmus Test Today; UP’s Ghosi Records 21% Polling, 17% in WB’s Dhupguri

Voting for the by-elections to seven assembly seats in six states is underway on Tuesday, amid heavy deployment of security personnel. The by-elections in two seats in Tripura (Dhanpur and Boxanagar), and one seat each in Kerala (Puthuppally), Jharkhand (Dumri), West Bengal (Dhupguri), Uttar Pradesh (Ghosi), and Uttarakhand (Bageshwar) are expected to serve as a litmus test for the Opposition’s newly formed Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc. READ MORE

Baghel Govt Enabling Naxalism in Chhattisgarh, Is Knee-Deep in Scams, Says BJP’s Raman Singh | Interview

Chhattisgarh Assembly election dates are yet to be announced but BJP leader and former chief minister Raman Singh, who suffered a massive jolt in the 2018 Assembly elections after three consecutive terms, has turned on the campaign mode. With corruption as his main poll plank, Raman Singh has laid a number of alleged scams, allegedly running into lakhs of crores, at Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s door. READ MORE

Watch: Dramatic Rescue Of Kedarnath Pilgrim Who Fell In River While Taking Selfie

In a swift operation, the efforts of Uttarakhand’s State Disaster Response Force and locals saved the life of a man who fell into the Mandakini River in the Rudraprayag district. The incident happened on Monday afternoon when the man, a resident of Gujarat, fell into the river while he was on his way to the Kedarnath Shrine to pay his obeisance. READ MORE

World Cup 2023 Match Ticket Prices: IND vs PAK for Rs 19,00,000 Per Pass; Rs 9,31,295 for IND vs AUS

A South Premium West Bay ticket for the India vs. Pakistan 2023 World Cup contest in Ahmedabad is being sold at Rs 19,51,580 each (shipping and home delivery extra) on Viagogo, a “global online platform for sports tickets”. While the tickets for the marquee clash had waiting queues of over 6 hours and were sold out within minutes on official ticketing partner Bookmyshow.com, viagogo still has over 100 tickets available. READ MORE

Sanatan Dharma Row: High Security at Udhayanidhi’s Residence; Oppn Rage Continues Over His Remark

Two days after his Sanatan Dharma comment, police has increased security to Tamil Nadu state minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s residence. At present, ten police personnel have been deployed at his official residence and ten at his residence in ECR. READ MORE

‘Can’t Take Onus…’: Mamata Distances INDIA Bloc From Udhayanidhi’s Sanatan Dharma Comment

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attempting to push the Opposition’s newly formed Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) onto the backfoot over Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remark against Sanatan Dharma, the bloc seems to be making attempts to diffuse the escalating tension and find a way out of the soup. READ MORE

SRK, Suhana Run Away From Cameras After Offering Prayers at Tirupati Temple, Watch Video

Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan were seen running away from the cameras during their visit to Tirupati. The Bollywood superstar, who will be seen in Jawan this weekend, visited the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple with Suhana and Tamil actress Nayanthara. They were joined by ace Tamil director Vignesh Shivan, who is also Nayanthara’s husband. In a video surfaced online, SRK and Suhana were seen walking in the temple premise when the cameras followed them. Shah Rukh and Suhana tried to run away from the cameramen but it was of no help. READ MORE