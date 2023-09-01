News18 Afternoon Digest: Govt Sets Up Panel To Review 'One Nation, One Panel'; Xi Jinping To Skip G-20 And Other Top Stories

In today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on the Centre’s panel to review ‘One Nation, One Panel’ under former President Ram Nath Kovind, and Xi Jinping to skip G-20 to avoid bilateral talks with PM Modi and other top stories.

One Nation, One Poll: Govt Sets Up Panel Under Ex-President Kovind; Oppn Slams Move

The government has formed a committee over One Nation, One Poll, which will be headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind. The committee’s objective is to investigate the feasibility of implementing the concept of ‘one nation, one election.’ READ MORE

Xi is Skipping G20 to Avoid Bilateral Meet After PM Modi’s Johannesburg Hard Talk: Sources | Exclusive

India’s hard talk on border issues is one of the major reasons Xi Jinping is unlikely to attend the G20 Summit in India, top government sources told News18, adding that the Chinese President could be trying to avoid a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. READ MORE

Aditya-L1 Solar Mission: Countdown Begins For India’s First Sun Expedition | Know Details

After the success of its lunar landing programme - Chandrayaan-3, the Indian Space Research Organisation is now set to make history with the launch of its new mission to study the Sun. Aditya-L1 Solar Mission is India’s first mission to explore the Sun. READ MORE

Saffron Scoop | 9 Yrs, 3 Months & 6 Days Later, Brand Modi is Going Strong, Keeping Pro-Incumbency Alive

It was May 26, 2014. As the clock struck 6 pm, then President of India Pranab Mukherjee administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to a man who rose from Gujarat’s Vadnagar to the highest political office of India — Narendra Modi. READ MORE

Aparna P Nair, Malayalam Actor, Found Dead At Thiruvananthapuram Home

READ MORE Malayalam actor Aparna P Nair was found dead at her house in Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) on Thursday, August 31. She was 31. Aparna was found unconscious at her home on Thursday evening. She was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival. The Karamana police have now registered a case of unnatural death and further investigation is underway.