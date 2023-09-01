News18 Afternoon Digest: Govt Sets Up Panel To Review 'One Nation, One Panel'; Xi Jinping To Skip G-20 And Other Top Stories

In today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on the Centre’s panel to review ‘One Nation, One Panel’ under former President Ram Nath Kovind, and Xi Jinping to skip G-20 to avoid bilateral talks with PM Modi and other top stories.
One Nation, One Poll: Govt Sets Up Panel Under Ex-President Kovind; Oppn Slams Move
The government has formed a committee over One Nation, One Poll, which will be headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind. The committee’s objective is to investigate the feasibility of implementing the concept of ‘one nation, one election.’ READ MORE
Xi is Skipping G20 to Avoid Bilateral Meet After PM Modi’s Johannesburg Hard Talk: Sources | Exclusive
India’s hard talk on border issues is one of the major reasons Xi Jinping is unlikely to attend the G20 Summit in India, top government sources told News18, adding that the Chinese President could be trying to avoid a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. READ MORE
Aditya-L1 Solar Mission: Countdown Begins For India’s First Sun Expedition | Know Details
After the success of its lunar landing programme - Chandrayaan-3, the Indian Space Research Organisation is now set to make history with the launch of its new mission to study the Sun. Aditya-L1 Solar Mission is India’s first mission to explore the Sun. READ MORE
Saffron Scoop | 9 Yrs, 3 Months & 6 Days Later, Brand Modi is Going Strong, Keeping Pro-Incumbency Alive
It was May 26, 2014. As the clock struck 6 pm, then President of India Pranab Mukherjee administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to a man who rose from Gujarat’s Vadnagar to the highest political office of India — Narendra Modi. READ MORE
Aparna P Nair, Malayalam Actor, Found Dead At Thiruvananthapuram Home