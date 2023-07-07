News18 Afternoon Digest: Gujarat HC Rejects Plea for Stay on Conviction in Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case And Other Top Stories

In today’s edition of News18 Afternoon Digest, we are looking at Gujarat High Court’s order in the defamation case involving Rahul Gandhi. In other stories, we are covering PM Modi’s visit to Chattisgarh.

Modi Surname Case: Setback for Rahul Gandhi as Gujarat HC Rejects Plea for Stay on Conviction

In a big setback for Rahul Gandhi, the Gujarat High Court has upheld the sessions court order in the plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case related to his remark about the Modi surname. READ MORE

Ajit Pawar News Updates: NCP’s Swipe at Ajit Amid Unrest in Shinde’s Sena; ‘Many in Touch with Uddhav’

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde held an hour-long meeting with his deputy Devendra Fadnavis at the CM’s Nandanvan late last night. The meeting came amid rumblings in Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction over the entry of Ajit Pawar as deputy CM and 8 NCP MLAs in the Maharashtra government. READ MORE

PM in Chhattisgarh: Modi Flags Off New Train from Antagarh to Raipur; Rs 7,600 Cr Projects Launched

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to begin his 4-state tour with Chhattisgarh on Friday. The PM will visit Raipur to lay the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 7,600 crore. READ MORE

Chandrayaan 3 Will Be A Success, Corrected Our Mistakes, Lander Strengthened: Ex-ISRO Chief to News18

The Indian Space Research Organisation has silently worked over the past four years to launch Chandrayaan 3, India’s ambitious project to land on the moon and get a rover to carry out scientific experiments to study the lunar environment. The man who headed Chandrayaan 2 and oversaw preparations for Chandrayaan 3, former ISRO chairman K Sivan, spoke exclusively to News18 about the launch and the work that followed after the last mission failed. READ MORE

Delhi to Receive Rains for Next 5 Days, Alert Issued for Goa, Kerala Among Other States | Details

As the Monsoon season has greeted the entire nation, heavy rains lashed various parts of India with different weather alerts being issued in states due to continuous downpours, waterlogging and rain-related incidents. READ MORE

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Hardik, Raina, Jadeja, Sehwag, Others Wish Ex-India Captain on his 42nd Birthday

Former India captain MS Dhoni turned 42 on Friday. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter began his career in international cricket in 2004, but unlike others, he gained a special place in people’s hearts. In his 15-year-long career, Dhoni took India to greater heights with three ICC trophies – T20 World Cup 2007, 50-over World Cup 2011 and Champions Trophy 2013 – highlighting his career. He may have retired from international cricket but continues to entertain the fans in the Indian Premier League (IPL). With five IPL titles under his belt, Dhoni is the joint-most successful skipper in the tournament history with Rohit Sharma. READ MORE