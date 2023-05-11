News18 Afternoon Digest | 'Had Uddhav Not Resigned...': Major Relief for Shinde Camp as SC Says Status Quo Can't Be Restored & Other Top Stories

In today’s News18 afternoon digest, we are covering two major decisions made by the Supreme Court. In the first one, the SC refused to restore status quo of the Shiv Sena government since Uddhav had resigned and in the second one, the SC said the Delhi government has control over services excluding excluding land, police & law.

‘Had Uddhav Not Resigned…’ Major Relief for Shinde Camp as SC Says Status Quo Can’t Be Restored

Maharashtra Political Crisis: The Supreme Court has declined to restore the status quo in Maharashtra, delivering a blow to former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. However, the court did mention that the actions of the Governor were not in accordance with the rule of law. Read More

Big Win For Kejriwal as SC Says Delhi Govt Has Control Over Services Excluding Land, Police & Law

A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, in a unanimous verdict on the row between the Centre and the Delhi government over control of services in the national capital, said the elected government in the national capital must have control over bureaucrats in the administration of services except in areas outside the legislative powers of NCT. Read More

MS Dhoni Gets Trolled by CSK After Confusion Over Shivam Dube’s Place in Playing XI

From making astute Decision Review System (DRS) appeals to showcasing his supreme leadership talent- MS Dhoni hardly puts a foot wrong. But in a bizarre turn of events, the legendary skipper presumably had a rare brain fade moment ahead of last night’s Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. Read More

Deepika Padukone REACTS to Backlash Against JNU Visit, Pathaan Bikini; Says ‘I Don’t Feel…’

Deepika Padukone has finally opened up about her controversial visit to New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University in January 2020 and the controversial orange bikini from her 2023 release Pathaan. For the unversed, Deepika was subjected to massive backlash when she visited JNU to show her solidarity towards students who were attacked by a mob at the time. Deepika did not utter a word and yet delivered a powerful message about her stand on the subject. Read More

ONDC Vs Zomato, Swiggy: Price Difference Set To Reduce As ONDC To Now Cap Incentives

The difference in prices between ONDC and other food delivery platforms like Zomato and Swiggy is set to reduce as the ONDC has said that the incentives for subsidising delivery costs for buyers will now be capped, according to an ET report, citing a recent communication to seller-side applications on the ONDC. Read More

Imran Khan Arrest LIVE Updates: SC to Hear Ex-PM’s Plea at 2pm, Bilawal Urges PTI ‘to Not Make Matters Worse’, 1,900 Held

The violent protests against Imran Khan’s arrest continued in Pakistan on Day 3, resulting in at least eight deaths and 290 injuries on Thursday. At least 1,900 enraged protesters have been rounded up in running battles with law enforcers across the country. Pakistan’s political turmoil intensified on Wednesday with violent protests across the country and the government deploying the military as former prime minister Imran Khan was remanded in custody for eight days on fresh corruption charges following his dramatic detention. Read More