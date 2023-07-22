News18 Afternoon Digest: Heavy Rains in Mumbai, Flood Alert in Delhi And Other Top Stories

Hello, readers! In today’s afternoon digest, we bring to you the latest updates on the monsoon situation across the country, CBSE Class 10 results and other major stories.

Rain News LIVE: Mumbai Region Sees Heavy Rain; Flood Alert in Delhi as Water Released from Hathnikund Barrage Rises ‘Drastically’ in 2 Hrs

Heavy rainfall lashed Mumbai and its suburbs on Saturday causing waterlogging and traffic snarls. Schools in Palghar and Thane have been declared shut for Saturday in view of the red alert issued by the weather office warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall. Due to low visibility caused by incessant rain, people in Mulund, Thane, Bhiwandi, and Kalyan are advised to leave home after checking weather conditions. READ MORE

‘Realised Our Separate Identity Was A Curse’: 4 Yrs Since Art 370 Scrapped, Kashmiris Cherish Winds of Change

In the last four years, the serene river Jhelum that flows through the heart of Kashmir has witnessed a transformation like never before. READ MORE

CBSE Class 10 and 12 Supplementary Results to Release Soon at cbseresults.nic.in, How to Check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the results for the supplementary exams for Class 10 and 12. It is anticipated that the results will be declared by the first week of August. However, an official confirmation on the date and time is still awaited. Students who appeared for the CBSE supplementary exams can check their scorecards from the official websites of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in, once the results are declared. READ MORE

Rekha Is In Live-In Relationship With Her Secretary? Biography Makes SHOCKING Claims

Rekha’s personal life has always been under the scanner. Her alleged love affair with superstar Amitabh Bachchan is still talked about a lot. Amid all this, Rekha‘s biography has now made some shocking allegations. READ MORE

Oppenheimer Beats Barbie At Indian Box Office As Nolan Film Earns Rs 13.50 Cr On Day 1

Two of the biggest Hollywood movies hit theatres on July 21, Oppenheimer and Barbie. While both movies are getting an overwhelming response from the audience, it has now been reported that Christopher Nolan’s movie has surpassed Margot Robbie’s Barbie at the Indian box office. READ MORE

FIFA Women’s World Cup: Sphia Smith Nets Brace as US Ease to 3-0 Win Over Vietnam

Sophia Smith scored twice and set up another as a new-look United States launched their bid to win a third Women’s World Cup in a row with a 3-0 victory over Vietnam on Saturday. READ MORE