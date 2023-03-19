News18 Afternoon Digest: High Drama at Rahul Gandhi's Residence as Cops Meet Him Over Kashmir Speech & Other Stories

Read the latest news on Rahul Gandhi’s meet with the Delhi police, how Amritpal Singh got away from Punjab police, IPL 2023 and other top stories on News18.com.

High Drama at Rahul’s Residence as Cops Meet Him Over Kashmir Speech, Cong Workers Detained During Protest

The Delhi police on Sunday arrived at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s residence in connection with his speech during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir. READ MORE

How Amritpal Singh Got Away in His Mercedes SUV, Dumped His Phone as Punjab Police Waylaid Him

Always travelling in a Mercedes SUV, and emerging out of its sunroof to greet supporters, Amritpal Singh on Saturday sped away in his car like no tomorrow when the Punjab Police waylaid him near Jalandhar. Details gathered by News18 show that Singh ditched his car as well along with his phone to throw cops off his trail. The police claim he is still on the run. READ MORE

700 Indian Students in Canada Face Deportation on ‘Fake College Entrance Letters’. How Did This Happen?

A group of students are facing deportation from Canada because their study permits were purportedly based on forged papers provided by an agent in India. The students, however, claim they were victims of fraud and are protesting against the action. READ MORE

Man Forcibly Pushes Woman into Car in Delhi’s Mangolpuri, Video Goes Viral; Vehicle Traced

Aman was seen in a video beating a woman and forcibly making her sit in a car on a busy road near Mangolpuri flyover in Delhi on Saturday. The vehicle and driver have been traced. READ MORE

RC 15 Team, Prabhu Deva Welcome Ram Charan on Film’s Sets With Naatu Naatu Dance; Watch Video

The nation danced to the foot-tapping beats of RRR’s dance number Naatu Naatu, after the song marked its victory at the Oscars 2023. It was indeed a proud moment for the nation and filmmaker SS Rajamouli as well as for the song’s lyricist Chandrabose and Music Composer MM Keeravani. READ MORE

IPL 2023: No Let-up In COVID-19 Curbs, 7-Day Isolation Must For Positive Cases

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has decided to exercise abundant caution in its COVID-19 policy and made it mandatory for players testing positive for the coronavirus to undergo week-long isolation before rejoining their respective franchises. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here