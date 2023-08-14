News18 Afternoon Digest: Himachal Pradesh Rains LIVE; Independence Day Updates & Other Top Stories

Hello readers, News18 afternoon digest brings you the latest stories; Himachal Pradesh Rains LIVE: 9 Killed in Shimla Temple Collapse, 7 Dead In Solan Cloudburst; Schools Shut; Independence Day Updates: 10k Cops, Anti-Drone Systems Deployed in Delhi; No Internet Ban in Kashmir, among other top stories.

Himachal Pradesh Rains LIVE: 9 Killed in Shimla Temple Collapse, 7 Dead In Solan Cloudburst

Heavy rains continue to create havoc in Himachal Pradesh, where the Beas River has swelled creating a flood-like situation in many places. The India Meteorological Department issued a ‘yellow’ alert, indicating the possibility of heavy rainfall in the state on Monday. READ MORE

Independence Day Updates: 10k Cops, Anti-Drone Systems Deployed in Delhi; No Internet Ban in Kashmir

Preparations are underway ahead of the grand celebration of the 77th Independence Day. Security arrangements across the national capital and the country have also been tightened. Around 1,800 special guests are set to attend the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort on Tuesday. READ MORE

Mumbai Traffic: Massive Jam On Western Express Highway, Commuters Fume On Social Media

A massive traffic jam was reported on Mumbai’s busy Western Express Highway on Monday morning. Social media users took to X to share their experience from the site that remained blocked for vehicular movement. READ MORE

China Looking for Resolution to LAC Standoff? All Eyes on 19th Round of India-China Border Talks from Today

India feels that China is also looking for a resolution to the standoff at the Line of Actual Control, or LAC, since the Galwan Valley clash in 2020. And the country is hopeful for forward movement at the military talks between both sides, which are beginning from Monday. READ MORE

‘Clueless Captain, Silly Statements, Blinded by Favourite Player’: Venkatesh Prasad Blasts Indian Team After Series Defeat

India concluded their West Indies tour with a T20I series defeat, their first such bilateral defeat since 2021. The result has thus ended India’s unbeaten 12-series streak. While India T20I captain Hardik Pandya isn’t worried about one off series defeat, Venkatesh Prasad says this calls for serious introspection as the team has looked ‘ordinary’ in limited-overs cricket for some time now. READ MORE

Ananya Panday Walks Away from Dream Girl 2 Co-stars During Photo Op; Video Leaves Reddit Divided

Ananya Panday has been making news for her upcoming movie Dream Girl 2, which will see Ayushmann Khurrana cross-dress as Pooja to make enough money to marry the love of his life. Both Ananya and Ayushmann have been on a promotional spree for the sequel of the 2019 blockbuster romantic comedy. On Sunday, a video of them from a promotional photo op went viral on Reddit. READ MORE