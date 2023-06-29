News18 Afternoon Digest: In Late-night BJP Meeting, PM Modi May Have 'Discussed Uniform Civil Code for Over 5 Hours' & Other Top Stories

In today’s News18 afternoon digest, we are covering PM Modi’s late-night meeting over Uniform Civil code. In other news, we have PhonePe warning Congress of legal action for using company branding in political poster war.

In Late-night BJP Meeting, PM Modi May Have ‘Discussed Uniform Civil Code for Over 5 Hours’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi late on Wednesday chaired a meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda and party’s organization general secretary BL Santosh, a day after the PM emphasised on implementation of a Uniform Civil Code in the country. Read More

PhonePe Warns Congress of Legal Action Over Using Company Branding in Posters With CM Chouhan’s Face

A campaign led by Congress in Madhya Pradesh, where a picture of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was used on QR code with PhonePe written under it has drawn sharp reaction from the tech giant. The company has objected to the use of its logo and threatened of legal action. Read More

Sitting in Park with Friend, 16-year-old Gangraped in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy

A16-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped on the evening of June 27 in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area, police said on Thursday. The victim was sitting with her friend in a park when three people came, took turns to rape her and fled the spot. Read More

Date Extended; 20% TCS On Foreign Tour Spend From Oct, No TCS On Credit Card Spends

The government on Wednesday dropped plans to levy TCS on overseas payments made through international credit cards and said such expenses will be included in the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) of the RBI. Read More

SatyaPrem Ki Katha First Review Says Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani Film Is ‘Blockbuster Entertainer’

SatyaPrem Ki Katha, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, releases in cinemas today, June 29. SatyaPrem Ki Katha marks the reunion of Bollywood’s hit on-screen pair Kartik and Kiara after their blockbuster movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. And, the early reviews for the Sameer Vidwans directorial are already out. Read More

Tamannaah Bhatia Reveals If She Had Sex on 1st Date, Boyfriend Vijay Varma Has EPIC Reply | Exclusive

Tamannaah Bhatia is dating Vijay Varma. This is probably the first time that the Lust Stories 2 star has publicly acknowledged her dating rumours and confirmed that she is indeed in a relationship. However, Tamannaah has spilt the tea on her past dates in an exclusive chat with News18.com. The actress participated in a quick yes or no round with boyfriend Vijay and director Sujoy Ghosh, answering a few ‘lusty’ questions about their dating lives. Read More