News18 Afternoon Digest: No Ifs and Buts… Ball in India’s Court, Says PM Modi In Red Fort Address & Other Stories

In top news of the day, PM Modi addressed the country on the occasion of Independence Day from Red Fort in Delhi; Congress invitees Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi skipped the Red Fort event; Akshay Kumar officially got Indian citizenship and much more:

Same Place, Same Time: In Last I-Day Address Before 2024 Polls, PM Says See You Next Year At Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech on Tuesday said he is confident that he will deliver a national address from the Red Fort next year, detailing the advancements made in fulfilling the promises he had put forth to the citizens. READ MORE

Independence Day 2023: No Ifs and Buts… Ball in India’s Court, Says PM Modi | Top Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of India’s 77th Independence Day. Beginning his speech by addressing the countrymen as parivarjan (family members), PM Modi said India is celebrating the festival of democracy. READ MORE

‘Overhaul Of Court Infrastructure Needed’: CJI Chandrachud Says Expansion of SC Is On Cards

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said on Tuesday that an overhaul of court infrastructure is needed to make our courts accessible. CJI Chandrachud shared that expansion of Supreme Court is on the cards, adding that 27 new courts will be added along with four registrar courts in a new building which will be made. READ MORE

Akshay Kumar Gets Indian Citizenship On Independence Day, Says ‘Dil Aur… Dono Hindustani’

Akshay Kumar has been granted Indian citizenship. The actor had earlier said that he had applied for an Indian passport in 2019, but Covid delayed the process. On the occasion of Independence Day, Akshay took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the exciting news with his fans. READ MORE

Why BCCI Has Delayed India Squad Announcement for Asia Cup 2023

With just 15 days left for the 2023 Asia Cup, the Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee is yet to pick an India squad for the tournament. Interestingly, only three out of the six participants have released their squad list so far with the likes of India, co-host Sri Lanka and Afghanistan yet to make the announcement. READ MORE

Trump Handed 4th Indictment. What Are the Charges? Will He Be Punished? Key Takeaways

Former US President Donald Trump and 18 others were indicted on Monday by a grand jury on charges related to steps to overturn the 2020 election. These charges were levelled against Trump and 18 others following a two-year investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. READ MORE