News18 Afternoon Digest: Internet Ban Extended in Punjab As Search Op to Nab Amritpal Singh Enters Day 3 & Other Stories

Internet Ban Extended in Punjab, CCTV of Car Chase Surfaces; UK’s Indian Embassy Responds to Khalistani Goons

Internet ban has been extended in Punjab till Tuesday noon as Police’s search operation to nab Khalistani leader entered Day 3 on Monday. While Punjab Police maintains that Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh has not been arrested and gave them the slip during a car chase in Jalandhar district on Saturday, Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the state government to respond on Tuesday to a habeas corpus petition which claiming that the ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief is already in illegal police custody and should be released. LIVE UPDATES

Bengaluru: Why are Autorickshaw Drivers on Strike Against Bike Taxis? The Whole Issue EXPLAINED

Autorickshaw drivers in Bengaluru are on strike on Monday in protest against private bike taxi aggregators functioning in the city. According to Adarsh Auto and Taxi Drivers Union president M Manjunath, over two lakh autorickshaws will remain off roads starting from Sunday midnight to Monday midnight. The union has one of the largest membership of autorickshaw drivers in Karnataka’s state capital. READ MORE

Free Indo-Pacific, China Threat, Expanding Ties: Here’s Why Japan PM’s Visit is Significant | 10 Points

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in India on Monday to explore ways to boost bilateral ties in areas of defence, security, trade and high technologies. READ MORE

Kangana Ranaut Seemingly Recalls ‘Love Affair’ With Hrithik Roshan, Says ‘Film Mafia… Put Me in Jail’

Kangana Ranaut is known to make controversial statements on social media. The actress has a very dynamic online presence and often makes headlines for her stance. However, there is one person who she finds more dramatic than her and it is none other than Elon Musk. Replying to the latter’s tweet on love, Kangana hinted at her own love affair in the past. READ MORE

IPL’s Digital Rating was 130 Million; PSL’s is More Than 150 Million, Claims PCB Chairman Najam Sethi

Amid the ongoing tussle between India and Pakistan over the Asia Cup 2023, with India making it clear that they will not be travelling to Pakistan for the tournament thus putting a big question mark over Pakistan hosting the tournament. READ MORE

