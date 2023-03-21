News18 Afternoon Digest: Internet Ban Partially Lifted, 'You're in Safe Hands,' CM Mann Assures Punjab & Other Top Stories

In today’s edition of News18 afternoon digest, we are covering the development on Amritpal Singh case and how his aides have been flown to Assam. In other news we have Kejriwal writing to the PM, requesting him not to stop Delhi budget.

Internet Ban Partially Lifted, ‘You’re in Safe Hands,’ CM Mann Assures Punjab; More of Singh’s Aides Taken to Assam

As Punjab Police continues its search operation for Amritpal Singh, the state government has been asked by the Punjab and Haryana High Court to respond today to a habeas corpus petition which claims that the Khalistani leader and ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief is already in illegal police custody and should be released. READ MORE

‘First Time in 75 years…’: CM Kejriwal Writes to PM, Says ‘Don’t Stop Delhi Budget’

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “not stop Delhi budget" amid a growing rift between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party in Centre over the issue. READ MORE

Harry Potter and Star Wars Actor Paul Grant Dies Aged 56 After Collapsing at London Station

Actor Paul Grant, who appeared in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, has died. He was 56. Grant played an Ewok in the George Lucas franchise and played a goblin in the Harry Potter franchise. Grant was found outside King’s Cross station in north London on Thursday afternoon. The actor was reportedly found unresponsive at the train station and had been declared brain dead at the scene. He was taken off life support on Sunday, March 19. READ MORE

Ranveer Singh Trolled Brutally for Kicking Rohan Shrestha, Netizens Say ‘Badtameez…’

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is known for his extrovert personality and for his exaggerated fashion sense, apart from his acting. The star is always high on energy and it reflects during his interactions with his fellow industry colleagues. However, his actions always don’t sit well with the netizens. Recently, during an event, Ranveer jokingly kicked his photographer friend Rohan Shrestha while he was posing for the paparazzi and netizens trolled the actor brutally for his action. READ MORE

‘Desire to Rule…Gave India to Brits’: Sambit Patra Draws Parallel Between Rahul Gandhi & Mir Jafar

BJP leader Sambit Patra on Tuesday called Rahul Gandhi ‘the present-day Mir Jafar of India Polity’ for “insulting India and asking foreign power to intervene in the country". READ MORE

New Hyundai Verna 2023 Launch Today in India: Watch LIVE Here

Hyundai is all set to launch the new Verna 2023 today in the Indian market. The bookings for the new-gen sedan commenced nearly a month back at a token payment of Rs 25,000 across Hyundai dealerships. It will be offered in four grades namely EX, S, SX and SX(O) in the country. The new Hyundai Verna 2023 will lock horns with Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Skoda Slavia in India. READ MORE

