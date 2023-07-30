News18 Afternoon Digest: ISRO Launches PSLV-C56 With 7 Singapore Satellite Succesfully And Other Top Stories

Hello, readers! In today’s afternoon digest, News18 brings to you the latest updates on ISRO succesfully launching the PSLV-C56, 103rd edition of Mann ki Baat and other stories.

ISRO Successfully Launches PSLV-C56 With 7 Singapore Satellite From Sriharikota Launch Pad

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday launched the Indian satellite PSLV-C56 with seven Singapore satellites including DS-SAR. ISRO Chairman S Somnath along with officials was present at the launch. READ MORE

Army Jawan on Leave Goes Missing in J&K’s Kulgam; Search Op On, Blood Stains Found in His Car

Indian army soldier, Javed Ahmad Wani, went missing from Kashmir’s Kulgam area. Agencies have found blood stains in the missing soldier’s car. READ MORE

Mann Ki Baat LIVE: PM Modi Tells Why Shahdol in Poll-bound MP is ‘Mini Brazil’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 103rd edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat on Sunday and praised the efforts of NDRF in rain and flood-affected regions. READ MORE

US: Two Separate Plane Crashes in Wisconsin Leave 4 Dead and 2 Injured

Four people were killed and two others got injured Saturday in two separate plane crashes in the US state of Wisconsin, according to Fox News. The first incident, which occurred in Oshkosh in Winnebago County, involved a Rotorway 162F helicopter and an ELA Eclipse 10 gyrocopter. READ MORE

Sonu Nigam Ends War With Bhushan Kumar After 3 Years, Rings In His Birthday With Him; Watch Video

Singer Sonu Nigam and Bhushan Kumar have ended their fight and renewed their friendship. The popular playback singer and the T-Series head got into an ugly spat in 2020. Sonu made claims about music “mafia” in the country, leaving internet to think that he was talking about Bhushan. While Bhushan remained tight-lipped, his wife Divya Khosla Kumar had strongly reacted to the claims. However, it seems that Sonu and Bhushan have let bygones be bygones. The singer was seen ringing in his 50th birthday with Bhushan and a few other members of the industry on Saturday night. READ MORE

Lionel Messi’s Last Dance With Barcelona! Inter Miami Superstar Likely to Receive Farewell at Boyhood Club

Even though Barcelona came ever so close to signing Lionel Messi in the summer, after the Argentine World Cup winner left Paris Saint-Germain, the La Liga giants’ financial turmoil meant that they could not afford to sign Messi and still pursue their other transfer targets. Thus, Messi decided to shock the entire footballing world and joined Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami co-owned by former Real Madrid legend David Beckham. READ MORE