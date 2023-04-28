News18 Afternoon Digest: Jiah Khan Suicide Case Verdict Today and Other Top Stories

In today’s afternoon digest, we bring you the latest updates on the Jiah Khan suicide case verdict, the inauguration of 91 FM Radio Transmitters and other top stories.

Jiah Khan Suicide Case: A Complete Timeline; Everything You Need to Know

The news of Jiah Khan’s death, in 2013, left the entire entertainment fraternity in a state of shock. Her ex-boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi, son of actor Aditya Pancholi, was charged with abetment to suicide after a six-page letter by Jiah revealed that she had undergone an abortion. READ MORE

PM Modi Inaugurates 91 FM Radio Transmitters; Move To Better Connectivity Across Addl 35,000 Sq Km

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated 91 FM transmitters spread across 18 states and two union territories. With these new transmitters, the coverage will further increase by about 35,000 sq km area, benefitting an additional two crore people who did not have access to the medium so far. READ MORE

Manipur: Internet Suspended; Sec 144 Imposed 2 Districts After CM’s Event Venue Set Ablaze

Large gatherings have been banned and mobile internet services have been suspended in Manipur’s Churachandpur after an unruly mob vandalised and set on fire the venue where Chief Minister N Biren Singh is scheduled to attend a programme at New Lamka in the district on Friday. READ MORE

Wrestlers’ Protest Updates: Out of Jail, Navjot Singh Sidhu to Join Stir; Neeraj Chopra, Geeta Phogat Back Them Too

The Supreme Court will on Friday hear a plea by the protesting wrestlers against the alleged sexual harassment by Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. READ MORE

Did You Know Samantha Bought Back Same House She Shared With Naga Chaitanya for Whopping Amount?

As per reports, Samantha repurchased the very house by offering a handsome profit to its previous owners. In the interview, Murali Mohan shared his thoughts on Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s divorce and said that they were a picture-perfect couple who never argued. Murali went on to add that the couple used to spend long hours at the gym together and that they never caused any disturbance to their neighbours by throwing parties or playing loud music. READ MORE

‘Prithvi Shaw Will be Back the Moment he Gets ….’: Says Childhood Coach Prashant Shetty | Exclusive

After a long grind in the domestic circuit, Prithvi Shaw made his way back into the Indian team when he was named in the T20I squad for the series against New Zealand earlier this year. The explosive right-hander warmed the bench for the three fixtures but was finally getting noticed, again, after his impressive run across formats for Mumbai. READ MORE

