News18 Afternoon Digest: Joe Biden's Praises For PM Modi, Wankhede's Alleged Chats With Shah Rukh Khan and Other Top Stories

‘You are Causing Me Real Problem, Everyone Wants to Come’: US Prez’s Strange Complain to PM Modi

US President Joe Biden made a strange complaint to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Quad meeting in Japan. Biden walked up to PM Modi during the meeting and one of the points he made was the large number of requests he was getting from prominent citizens to attend the Indian leader’s programmes during his next month’s state visit to Washington DC, officials said.

Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede reportedly violated the conduct rules by producing purported chats with Shah Rukh Khan during Aryan Khan’s arrest in the drugs-on-cruise case, in the court as his defence in the corruption case against him.

The picture was nearly perfect at the oath-taking ceremony in Bengaluru on May 20, with the Gandhis, Congress chief ministers and many senior opposition leaders in attendance. In a statement issued later, senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, who had skipped the ceremony, thanked the people of Karnataka for the win as did the party workers. READ MORE

‘Practicing What World Needs’: PM Modi Dons Jacket Made of Recycled Material in Japan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore a sleeveless jacket during the ongoing G7 Summit in Japan. But it was no ordinary jacket as it was made of recycled material. Officials said that the beige “sadri" jacket PM wore during his visit to Peace Memorial Museum in Hiroshima was made of recycled material. READ MORE

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is Looking For a Suitable Match But There’s a Catch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is looking for a match. Before you jump the gun and think she is looking for a new partner following her divorce from Naga Chaitanya, Samantha is playing cupid for her friend, internet sensation Dr Jewel Gamadia. Over the weekend, Samantha took to her Instagram Stories and shared an adorable photo of Jewel and asked fans to reach out to her if they wanted to date him. READ MORE