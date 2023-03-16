News18 Afternoon Digest: Kapil Sharma Finally Admits His Fallout With Sunil Grover, Says 'When I Was Angry...' & Other Stories

In top news this morning, Rahul Gandhi reached Parliament amid ruckus over his controversial UK comments, Kapil Sharma finally admitted his fallout with Sunil Grover and much more

RaGa Reaches Parl; New CBI Case Against Sisodia, Kavitha Skips ED Probe

All eyes are not on Parliament as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived amid BJP MPs’ demand for an apology over his remarks in UK. When reporters asked the Gandhi scion if he would address the matter, the Wayanad MP said, “I didn’t speak anything anti-India (in London seminar). If they will allow, I will speak inside Parliament.” FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

Manish Sisodia, in Jail for Delhi Liquor Scam Case, Booked in Another Corruption Case by CBI

In more trouble for AAP’s Manish Sisodia, a fresh corruption case has been filed against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). CBI has registered the fresh corruption case against former Delhi deputy chief minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia and others over alleged irregularities in Delhi government’s ‘Feedback Unit’ (FBU). The FBU was formed by the AAP after coming to power in Delhi in 2015. READ MORE

Delhi Man Hits Daughter-in-law with Brick Over ‘Demand to Work and Support Husband’

A26-year-old was severely injured after being hit non-stop on the head with a brick by her father-in-law on Tuesday. According to cops, the woman was assaulted by the accused after she wanted to work. The incident took place in northwest Delhi. READ MORE

Mumbai Designer Booked for Trying to Bribe Maharashtra Dy CM’s Wife with Rs 1 Crore

Adesigner, identified as Aniksha, and her father have been booked after wife of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis alleged that the woman tried to bribe her with Rs 1 crore seeking her “intervention” in a criminal case. READ MORE

Credit Suisse On The Verge Of Collapse After SVB? Know What’s Happening With It

After the sudden collapse of the US-based Silcon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank, there have been talks of Credit Suisse to be the next one to fall. Shares of the bank, which has been reeling with problems for a long time, fell nearly 30 per cent on Wednesday. READ MORE

Kapil Sharma Finally Admits His Fallout With Sunil Grover, Says ‘When I Was Angry…’

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover’s fallout is no secret. The latter was earlier a part of Comedy Nights With Kapil but left the show in September 2018 after an alleged fight between the two. Years after, Kapil has finally opened up about the same and has admitted that there was a time when he used to be ‘short tempered’. READ MORE

‘Been Playing IPL For 15 Years And…’: Virat Kohli’s Motivational Speech For RCB Women Team After Torrid Start to WPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Women’s team endured a torrid time in the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL), having lost their opening five matches of the season. However, when the chips are down, they received a massive morale boost when they were paid a visit by none other than the former captain of the RCB men’s team Virat Kohli. The ace batsman gave the women’s team a pep talk that is sure to put the team in a good frame of mind and the result was evident when they recorded their first win of the tournament by beating UP Warriorz on Wednesday. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here