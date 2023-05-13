News18 Afternoon Digest: Karnataka Election Results, Raghav Chaddha, Parineeti Chopra Engagement and Other Top Stories

In today’s afternoon digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on Karnataka lection Results, AAP leader Raghav Chaddha and Parineeta Chopra’s engagement ceremony and other top stories.

DK Shivakumar Breaks Down, Makes Emotional Pitch to Gandhis as CM Race Picks Up Pace

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar got emotional upon his party’s comfortable victory in the state Assembly elections. DKS was moved to tears and spoke about his experience of meeting Sonia Gandhi in jail in 2020. He also expressed gratitude to all the leaders who supported him, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Siddaramaiah. Shivakumar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case. Speaking to reporters, he said he plans to collect his certificate in Ramanagara and then address his party at the office. READ MORE

Raghav Chaddha and Parineeta Chopra engagement ceremony at 5 PM; Priyanka In Delhi; First Photos Out

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Raghav Chadha are getting engaged on Saturday (May 13). The engagement is taking place in New Delhi. The couple is likely to get engaged in a traditional ceremony that will be held at Kapurthala House in Connaught Place. Priyanka Chopra has landed in India for the engagement and the ceremony is slated to take place at 5 PM. READ MORE

Karnataka Done & Dusted, Congress Faces New Dilemma as Siddaramaiah vs Shivakumar Race for CM Hots Up

The real battle for the Congress begins now as it faces the tough task of deciding its chief minister. So far, there are two top contenders — former chief minister and old warhorse Siddaramaiah and state Congress chief and trouble-shooter DK Shivakumar. READ MORE

Support Democracy Wholeheartedly, No Reason to Impose Martial Law: Pak Army

Pakistan Army on Friday said reports of martial law imposition are untrue and the army continues to support democracy and does so in a wholehearted manner. Top army official director general major general Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry told GeoNews that imposition of martial law is “out of the question." READ MORE

Priyanka Chopra Looks ANGRY After Two Men Break Security, Try To Take Selfies With Her; Watch

In a video shared by a photojournalist online, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was seen making her way out of the airport when a man forced his way through her security and tried to take a selfie. Priyanka was visibly miffed by the breach. However, she was taken by surprise when a second man made the best of the situation and got close to her to take a selfie. Her security team dived into action immediately. READ MORE

Unclaimed Money In Banks: RBI Brings Campaign To Track, Settle Deposits; Check All Details Here

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday said a special 100 days campaign will be launched under which banks trace and settle their top 100 deposits in every district of the country. The banks will commence the campaign on June 1, 2023. READ MORE