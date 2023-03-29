News18 Afternoon Digest: Karnataka Poll Voting on May 10, Results on 13th; Silver Lining for Rahul Gandhi & Other Stories

In today’s afternoon digest, read about the upcoming Karnataka elections, Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification, the Kalakshetra controversy, and other top stories on News18.com.

Karnataka Election 2023: Voting on May 10, Results on 13th; ‘Vote-from-Home’ for Elderly, Spl Booths for Transgenders

Schedule for the much awaited Karnataka assembly elections have been announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said voting will take place in a single phase on May 10. The results will be out on May 13. LIVE UPDATES

Silver Lining for Rahul Gandhi? Congress Hopeful After Lakshadweep MP’s Lok Sabha Membership Restored

In a glimmer of hope for Rahul Gandhi’s case, the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Wednesday restored the membership of Lakshwadeep MP Mohammad Faizal after his conviction and sentencing in a criminal case in January was suspended by the Kerala High Court. READ MORE

Kalakshetra Foundation Controversy: Can Chennai’s Famed Dance Academy Weather Sexual Harassment Storm?

As allegations of sexual harassment swirl around Chennai’s prestigious Kalakshetra Foundation, several groups of students and alumni have come to the defence of the institution famous for producing India’s finest classical dancers. They claim the “anonymous allegations” levelled against Assistant Professor Hari Padman “on social forums are false and some of them even politically motivated”. READ MORE

Parineeti Chopra 1st Time Reacts to Raghav Chadhav Wedding Rumours; Paps Say ‘Blushing, Blushing’

Parineeti Chopra has been in the news for the last couple of days for her rumoured relationship with AAP MP Raghav Chadha. Reports are also doing the rounds that the two will soon tie the knot. Now, the actress has reacted for the first time to the wedding rumours. READ MORE

PAN-Aadhaar Link New Deadline: How Much Penalty You Need To Pay Now?

Even as the government has extended the deadline of linking PAN and Aadhaar to June 30, 2023, people are need to pay a penalty amount to link the two key documents. The PAN-Aadhaar linking was free until March 31, 2022. READ MORE

SRK vs Virat Kohli Fan War Over Who’s More Popular Takes Ugly Turn on Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan’s and Virat Kohli’s fans are engaged in an ugly fight on Twitter and both sides have been unrelenting. With the IPL season approaching, animosity brewed between the two groups of fans, with SRK fans taunting RCB’s performance in IPL and Kohli’s fans boasting over the cricketer having more Instagram followers than the actor. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here