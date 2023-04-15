News18 Afternoon Digest | Kejriwal Reacts to CBI Summon, BJP Calls Delhi CM 'Mastermind' Behind Excise Policy Scam & Other Top Stories

In today’s edition of News18 Afternoon Digest, we are covering politics over CBI’s summon to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the liquor policy scam case. In other news, we are looking at the latest updates in the death of Asad Ahmed, son of dreaded gangster Atiq Ahmed, among other important stories.

‘How Can They Not Arrest if…’: Kejriwal Reacts to CBI Summon, BJP Calls Delhi CM ‘Mastermind’ Behind Excise Policy Scam

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) was quick to launch an attack against Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor, soon after CBI summoned him for questioning on April 16 in connection with the liquor policy scam case. READ MORE

‘Allah Sab Dekh Raha’: Devastated Atiq Ahmed Unable to Control Tears as Son Asad Buried Post Encounter

Asad Ahmed, son of dreaded gangster Atiq Ahmed, was buried next to his grandfather in Prayagraj’s Kasari Masari village on Saturday, two days after being encountered by Uttar Pradesh STF in Jhansi. READ MORE

All in 50 Days: How Yogi Govt Finished Off Atiq Ahmed’s Rs 1400 Cr Empire, Exposed Shell Firms & Ended His Gang

‘Hum Toh Mitti Mein Mil Gaye’ — so said Atiq Ahmed after the death of his son Asad Ahmed in a police encounter. The Yogi Adityanath government has also struck financial blows in the last 50 days to finish off Atiq’s gang. READ MORE

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: CM Bommai Files Papers in Shiggaon, Supporters Protest Outside Jagadish Shettar’s Home Amid ‘Ticket Meeting’

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday filed his nomination from the Shiggaon constituency. Bommai’s son Bharat Bommai, Minister CC Patil and MP Shivakumar Udasi were present when Bommai filed his nomination. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

Maharashtra Bus Accident: 12 Killed, 27 Injured After Vehicle Falls into Gorge on Old Mumbai-Pune Highway; Ex Gratia of Rs 5L Announced

At least 12 youths were killed, while 27 others were injured after the bus they were travelling in, fell into a gorge on the old Mumbai-Pune highway in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Saturday. according to police, the private bus carrying members of a traditional music troupe was en-route from Pune to Mumbai. READ MORE

Salman Khan Reveals Katrina Kaif ‘Cried a Lot’ After John Abraham ‘Removed’ Her from Film; Old Video

Salman Khan and John Abraham’s feud might be one of the less talked about topics in the tinsel town but netizens have a way of bringing it up from time to time. Maintaining that trajectory, a reddit user found an old video of Salman Khan recalling the time when Katrina Kaif claimed that John Abraham had her replaced from a film that they were both working on and that she was part of that project only because Salman Khan had advised her to follow it up. Not only that, Salman Khan had also revealed that because of him and Katrina Kaif, John Abraham caught a big break. READ MORE

TCS Salary Hike: Top-Performing Employees Likely To Get 12-15% Increment, Rest Up To 8%, Says Report

Even though India’s largest IT services company TCS has posted a Q4 profit lower than analysts’ estimates, the Tata group firm will be giving salary hikes in FY24 similar to FY23. According to a media report, TCS Chief Human Resource Officer Milind Lakkad said high-performer employees will continue to get 12-15 per cent hikes in the current financial year. He added that other will also get the salary hike in the range of 1.5-8 per cent. READ MORE

‘If You’re Ready, I’d Like You to Take the Captaincy’: How One Text Message Changed Hardik Pandya’s Life

Hardik Pandya’s captaincy debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year was a stepping stone in his limping career. He returned from an injury that had troubled him for more than three years. Leadership was completely unexplored territory for Pandya, something he had never done in the domestic circuit as well. However, his confidence was such that he led the Gujarat Titans to a title victory that too on a debut season. Ending up as the highest scorer of the team added to his credibility and ultimately, he stormed into the Indian dressing room. And now, he is being seen as a future captain of Team India. READ MORE

