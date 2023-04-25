News18 Afternoon Digest: Kerala Gets Its First Vande Bharat and Other Top Stories

In today’s afternoon digest, we bring the latest updates on Kerala’s first Vande Bharat train, wrestlers’ protest against sexual harassment and other top stories.

PM Flags Off India’s First Water Metro in Kochi; Congratulates People Over Launch of Vande Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express from Thiruvananthapuram. Later in the day, he launched India’s first Water Metro, with an inauguration at Kochi’s Central Stadium. READ MORE

Wrestlers Protest: SC Seeks Delhi Cops’ Response Over Sexual Assault Case Against Brij Bhushan

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice and sought a response from Delhi police over a plea filed by the wrestlers who have been protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. READ MORE

Maha Picture | Sharad Pawar’s Ambition and Ajit’s Dilemma: What’s the Current NCP Story?

Political analysts say Ajit Pawar is facing a similar situation which Sharad Pawar faced in Congress — the pressure of central agencies on one hand, and hurdles within his own party on the other. READ MORE

Ukrainian Army Crosses Dnipro River for the First Time since Onset of War: Report

The US-based Institute for the Study of War and Russian military bloggers said Ukraine’s military in recent weeks set up positions on the eastern side of the Dnipro River near Kherson city. This is the first time Ukrainian forces have reached the eastern side of the river. READ MORE

Is Small Finance Bank Safe For FD? Know These 8 Ways To Check

Small finance banks (SFBs) have been offering attractive returns on term deposits ever since the Reserve Bank of India hiked the repo rate multiple times from May last year. But SFBs are known to be riskier than other commercial banks. If you are interested in opening an account in a small finance bank, you need to do a detailed assessment of the SFB before depositing your money. READ MORE

‘Give Umran Malik a Couple of Matches With New Ball’: Brett Lee Unimpressed With SRH’s Bowling Approach

READ MORE Veteran Australia pacer Brett Lee has expressed his displeasure with Sunrisers Hyderabad’s handling of Umran Malik in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. Umran, who came into the limelight last season for his express pace, has not been very effective with the ball in IPL 2023 so far and claimed just 5 wickets in as many matches. The tearaway pacer has also been leaking runs at an economy rate of 10.

Karan Asks Aishwarya Rai About Salman Khan in Front of Abhishek in Old Video; She Says ‘My Name…’

READ MORE Koffee With Karan will soon be back for another season of juicy gossip and celebrity revelations! Season 7 ended on a high note, with the announcement of another season, and fans have been eagerly waiting to hear who will be on the guest list for Koffee With Karan 8.

