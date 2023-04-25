News18 Afternoon Digest: Kerala Gets Its First Vande Bharat and Other Top Stories

In today’s afternoon digest, we bring the latest updates on Kerala’s first Vande Bharat train, wrestlers’ protest against sexual harassment and other top stories.
PM Flags Off India’s First Water Metro in Kochi; Congratulates People Over Launch of Vande Bharat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express from Thiruvananthapuram. Later in the day, he launched India’s first Water Metro, with an inauguration at Kochi’s Central Stadium. READ MORE
Wrestlers Protest: SC Seeks Delhi Cops’ Response Over Sexual Assault Case Against Brij Bhushan
The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice and sought a response from Delhi police over a plea filed by the wrestlers who have been protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. READ MORE
Maha Picture | Sharad Pawar’s Ambition and Ajit’s Dilemma: What’s the Current NCP Story?
Political analysts say Ajit Pawar is facing a similar situation which Sharad Pawar faced in Congress — the pressure of central agencies on one hand, and hurdles within his own party on the other. READ MORE
Ukrainian Army Crosses Dnipro River for the First Time since Onset of War: Report
The US-based Institute for the Study of War and Russian military bloggers said Ukraine’s military in recent weeks set up positions on the eastern side of the Dnipro River near Kherson city. This is the first time Ukrainian forces have reached the eastern side of the river. READ MORE
Is Small Finance Bank Safe For FD? Know These 8 Ways To Check
Small finance banks (SFBs) have been offering attractive returns on term deposits ever since the Reserve Bank of India hiked the repo rate multiple times from May last year. But SFBs are known to be riskier than other commercial banks. If you are interested in opening an account in a small finance bank, you need to do a detailed assessment of the SFB before depositing your money. READ MORE
‘Give Umran Malik a Couple of Matches With New Ball’: Brett Lee Unimpressed With SRH’s Bowling Approach
