News18 Afternoon Digest | Kerala: Man Sets Co-passenger on Fire in Train, 3 Found Dead on Tracks Later; 'Terror Angle' Probe On & Other Stories

In top news of the day, a man set on fire a co-passenger on a moving train in Kerala, prompting a police probe amid ‘terror angle’ talks, Rahul Gandhi took a flight to Surat to file in court an appeal challenging his conviction in defamation case, and much more

Kerala: Man Sets Co-passenger on Fire in Train, 3 Found Dead on Tracks Later; Suspicious Bag Leads to ‘Terror Angle’

At least, three people were found dead, and nine others were injured after a man allegedly set afire a co-passenger on board an express train In Kerala’s Kozhikode on Sunday. As per police, three persons, including a one-year-old child and a woman, were found dead on the tracks near the Elathur railway station in Kerala, hours after the fire incident. READ MORE

Rahul Gandhi Leaves for Surat to File Appeal Against Jail Term, BJP Says ‘Convicts Don’t Have to Go Personally’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to file an appeal before a sessions court in Gujarat’s Surat city on Monday, challenging his conviction in a criminal defamation case in connection with his remark on ‘Modi surname’. Rahul Gandhi will be present in the sessions court to file the plea against a metropolitan court’s order sentencing him to two years in jail. READ MORE

Kajal Hindustani: Who is the ‘Activist’ Booked for Hate Speech After Ram Navami Clashes in Una?

Police have registered a first information report (FIR) against a woman activist for her alleged hate speech and detained more than 50 people on the charge of rioting following a communal clash at Una town in Gujarat’s Gir Somnath that left two persons injured, an official said on Sunday, PTI reported. READ MORE

Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Spotted in the ‘Same Frame’ After 24 Years, Photo Goes Viral

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sent their fans into a frenzy after they attended Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) fashion gala (separately, obviously) in Mumbai on Saturday night. The fact that they both were under the same roof was undeniable enough to make their fans excited. However, a photo from the event has now gone viral in which Aishwarya and Salman are captured in the same frame. READ MORE

‘His Shoulder Did Pop Out But…’: Dinesh Karthik Provides Major Update on Reece Topley’s Injury

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) may have won their IPL 2023 campaign opener against Mumbai Indians in a terrific fashion on Sunday but they also suffered a major injury scare right at the beginning of the tournament. English speedster Reece Topley suffered a shoulder injury while fielding in Bengaluru. READ MORE

These 5 GST Changes Have Become Applicable from April 1; Check Details

We have entered a new financial year 2023-24. This has much significance for GST-registered businesses as they already had to comply with some key GST provisions before the year started, such as readying new invoicing series, computing aggregate turnover for deciding whether or not to opt into the composition scheme for FY 2023-24 or quarterly return and monthly payment scheme, filing of LUT for FY 2023-24, seeing if e-invoicing applies, etc. READ MORE

