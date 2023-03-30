News18 Afternoon Digest | ‘Kyon Pareshan Ho Rahe Ho, Modi Ka Naam De Do’: Amit Shah Recalls 'Real Misuse' of Agencies & Other Top Stories

In today’s edition of News18 Afternoon digest we are covering the startling revelation made by Home Minister Amit Shah, where he was talking about an investigation by CBI during the Congress era when the agency had asked him to frame Narendra Modi in connection to a case. In other news we have the sudden rise in Covid cases in India.

‘Kyon Pareshan Ho Rahe Ho, Modi Ka Naam De Do’: Amit Shah Recalls ‘Real Misuse’ of Agencies

“When you point one finger at others, remember that four other fingers are pointing at you” — These words by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday not only summed up the BJP’s befitting response to the Opposition but also the party’s roadmap for the 2024 elections. Shah, while speaking at the Rising India Summit, recalled the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case filed against him when he was the Gujarat home minister. “I will tell you how agencies are misused, I have been a victim of it,” he said. Read More

Covid Spike: Over 3,000 Fresh Cases in India, Highest in 5 Months; Delhi Govt Calls Emergency Meet | Top Points

Covid cases have largely been on a rise in several parts of the country including the national capital. On Thursday, around over 3000 fresh cases have been reported in the country. Read More

Samantha Says After Naga Chaitanya Divorce She Asked Her Mom ‘If I’m Going to Be Okay’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu admitted having a tough time after she and Naga Chaitanya decided to proceed with their divorce. While the Shaakuntalam actress held a strong face in front of the media for two years, gracefully handling the trolls and attacks made against her, Samantha said that there were some rough days that she had to deal with. The actress, in a new interview, said that there were days that she was crying, unable to get out of bed and even turned to her mother for support. Read More

R Ashwin’s No-nonsense Response On ‘Backing’ Sanju Samson: ‘Not Here To Tell…’

Ravichandran Ashwin gave a no-nonsense reply to the fans’ query on why the India team doesn’t back Sanju Samson enough and give him enough chances. The veteran off-spinner, however, clarified that more than the question of ‘backing’ someone, he was more concerned with creating the right vibes for India to do well in the upcoming ICC World Cup. Read More

Japanese Employee Fined Rs 9 Lakh For Taking 4,500 Smoke Breaks During Work Hours

Smoking in Japan sometimes can also cost you your salary. A civil servant in Japan’s Osaka has been levied with a heft fine of 1.44 million yen (approximately Rs 9 lakh) after getting caught smoking during work hours. A report by Straits Times suggests that the government employee was found doing what’s considered a vice over 4,500 times in his work term of 14 years. The punishment was levied on a 61-year-old employee along with his two other colleagues. Reportedly, all of them work in the prefecture’s finance department. Read More

Top 5 Cars and SUVs Launching in India in 2023: Price, Features and More

The Indian automobile industry is expected to witness some pathbreaking launches this year. From high-end SUVs to cutting-edge EVs, 2023 will witness some truly big launches. To help you plan your purchase, here’s a list of the top 5 cars, SUVs and electric vehicles arriving in India this year. Read More

