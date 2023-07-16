News18 Afternoon Digest: Latest Updates on Delhi Rains, Yamuna Continues to Overflow And Other Top Stories

Hello, readers! In today’s afternoon digest News18 brings to you the latest updates on the Delhi floods, tomato prices and other major stories.

Delhi Flood News Latest Updates: Yamuna Still Overflowing, ITO Flooded; 1 Water Plant Restored

Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi on Saturday evening causing waterlogging and heavy traffic snarls in areas that were already reeling from the flooding. The water level of Yamuna was recorded at 206.14 meters at 6:00 am on Sunday, which is well below its record-breaking peak of 208.66 meters earlier this week, but still more than the ‘danger’ mark of 205.33 metres. READ MORE

Tomato Prices Reduced to Rs 80 Per Kg, Fresh Rates Effective in Delhi, Noida & Other Cities | Details

In a major relief to the public, the sky-high prices of tomatoes have finally come down after government intervention. According to an official notice, the government will sell tomatoes at Rs 80 per kg from Sunday, July 15. Sales at the new price will begin in cities like Delhi, Noida, Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Patna, Muzaffarpur and Arrah through NAFED and NCCF. READ MORE

Opposition Unity: Is Cong Softening Towards AAP While Ties with TMC Turn Out Knotty After Panchayat Polls?

The Opposition, specially the Congress, is watching the developments in the NDA camp very closely as the BJP looks to find new alliances. The Congress, which hosts the Opposition meeting in Bengaluru next week, will ensure that its old friends and new potential allies remain together. READ MORE

Kajol Wants To Ask Shah Rukh Khan ‘Real’ Pathaan Box Office Collection, Sparks Controversy

Kajol sparked a controversy after she revealed she’d like to ask Shah Rukh Khan about the ‘real’ box office collection of Pathaan. His comeback film, Pathaan was one of the biggest blockbusters of Bollywood. Having surpassed a worldwide collection of Rs 1000 crore collection, it made history with its box office report. READ MORE

Global Warming Red Alert: Severe Heat in US, Red Alert in Italy, 24 Dead in South Korea | 10 Points

In the US, millions of people are facing brutal conditions as major cities across America are facing heat waves. The temperatures in Europe are breaking records like never before, while Japan continues to face extremely hot weather. READ MORE

India Women vs Bangladesh Women 1st ODI Live Score: Fargana and Nigar Lead BAN Recovery

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bowl first. The tourists landed early blows as they got rid of both Bangladesh openers inside the first nine overs.

India won the T20 series 2-1 against Bangladesh earlier this week and will hope for a winning start to the three-match ODI series today in Dhaka. READ MORE