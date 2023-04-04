News18 Afternoon Digest: Man Seen Carrying Weapon in Howrah Rally Held; India Reacts as China Renames 11 Places in Arunachal & More

Latest in the aftermath of Ram Navami violence; Elon Musk changes Twitter’s blue bird logo with ‘Doge’ meme & other stories

Ram Navami Violence: Man Seen Carrying Weapon in Howrah Rally Held, BJP Denied Dharna Permission in Hooghly Amid Fresh Unrest

Several local and express trains were suspended after incidents of stone pelting were reported from West Bengal’s Rishra on Monday evening. The development comes amid ongoing tensions due to the recent Ram Navami clashes in Hooghly and Howrah. READ MORE

‘Invented Names Won’t Alter Reality’: India Reacts as China Renames 11 Places in Arunachal Pradesh

India on Tuesday “outright rejected" China’s move to rename 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh that it claims as South Tibet. The Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs, in a release, had said that they are “standardising some geographical names in southern Tibet". READ MORE

Indian Student at London School of Economics Claims Racism in Student Union Election

Karan Kataria, a 22-year-old student from Gurugram, studying master’s in international law at the London School of Economics (LSE) claims he faced racism for being Hindu and an Indian after being disqualified from elections to the students’ union (LSESU). READ MORE

RBI MPC: Meet Starts Amid Rate Change Expectations, Experts See It As ‘Last Hike’

The RBI’s rate-setting panel on Monday started its three-day meeting amid expectations that the central bank may go for a 25 basis points hike in benchmark interest rate. Experts feel that this rate hike would be probably the last in the current monetary tightening cycle that began in May 2022. READ MORE

Elon Musk Changes Twitter’s Blue Bird Logo With ‘Doge’ Meme: Here’s How Users Reacted

In a bizarre turn of events, Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday replaced the micro-blogging platform’s blue bird with Dogecoin as the logo of Twitter. The change to Doge, a logo of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency, is only visible on the web version of Twitter not on the Twitter app. READ MORE

‘No No-balls or Wides’: MS Dhoni Says He’ll Quit CSK Captaincy if Bowlers Don’t Improve

Chennai Super Kings collected their first points of the IPL 2023 after defeating Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs on Monday night. The victory was special as it was achieved at their home ground, MA Chidambaram Stadium, where MS Dhoni and Co returned after more than 1000 days. Despite the winning return, the CSK captain wasn’t pleased with his fast bowlers and even issued a strict warning to them. READ MORE

Samantha 1st Time Reacts to Naga Chaitanya’s Dating Rumours, Says ‘If He Changes His Behaviour…’

Shortly after Naga Chaitanya’s divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the actor’s relationship rumours with actress Sobhita Dhulipala have been doing the rounds. Talking about Naga Chaitanya’s relationship rumours, she reportedly said that she is not bothered as to who is in a relationship with whom. READ MORE

