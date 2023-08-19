News18 Afternoon Digest: Manipur CM Lauds Army As Over 200 Meiteis Return Home; Delhi Stabbing Spree & Other Top Stories

Hello readers, News18 afternoon digest brings you the latest stories: ‘Big Shout-Out’: Manipur CM Lauds Army as Meiteis, Who Fled to Myanmar Amid Clash, Return; One Night, Three Stabbings & A Death: Delhi Cops Nab Two, Search On For Third Accused, among other top stories.

‘Big Shout-Out’: Manipur CM Lauds Army as Meiteis, Who Fled to Myanmar Amid Clash, Return

Lauding the role of the Army, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh said that more than 200 Meiteis who had crossed over to neighbouring Myanmar to escape the ethnic violence in Manipur have safely returned to the state after more than three months. READ MORE

One Night, Three Stabbings & A Death: Delhi Cops Nab Two, Search On For Third Accused

The national capital of Delhi witnessed a spree of stabbing cases late on Friday when three PCR calls were received by the Welcome Police Station. Two of the accused have been arrested and were identified as Kapil Chaudhary and Sohail. READ MORE

Rahul Gandhi Rides Bike to Ladakh’s Pangong Lake to Celebrate Father Rajiv’s Birthday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi embarked on a bike ride to Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh on Saturday, where he would stay overnight in a tourist camp. According to party sources, Rahul will celebrate his father and former PM Rajiv Gandhi`s birthday on August 20 at Pangong Lake. READ MORE

‘Making This Platform Worse’: Elon Musk Removing Block Feature From ‘X’ Irks Users

Elon Musk is undertaking the unexpected once again, as he’s making a rather surprising move on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Musk’s latest decision involves the removal of a crucial safety measure, the ability to block individuals on the social media platform. READ MORE

Gautam Gambhir Likely to Recuse Himself as LSG Mentor for One Year Due to Elections, Not Moving Base

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir is likely to recuse himself as the mentor of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. News18 CricketNext has learnt that Gambhir is not moving to a different franchise but just taking a break to focus on political commitments in an important election year. READ MORE

Gadar 2 Box Office Day 8: Sunny Deol Beats SRK’s Pathaan, Aamir’s Dangal; Crosses Rs 300 Cr Mark

ver since its release, Gadar 2 is getting an overwhelming response from the audience. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer is showing no sign of slowing down at the box office. It has now been reported that Gadar 2 earned around Rs 20 crore on its’s eighth day (Friday, August 18). With this, the film has now entered Rs 300 crore club. READ MORE