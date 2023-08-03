News18 Afternoon Digest: Manipur Mass Burial Postponed; Nuh Violence LIVE Updates & Other Top Stories

Hello readers, News18 afternoon digest brings you the latest stories: Manipur: Mass Burial Postponed After Centre’s Appeal to Kukis; ITLF Keeps 5 Demands Before MHA; Nuh Violence LIVE: SIT Formed to Oversee Probe; 139 Arrested, Schools & Colleges to Stay Shut, among other top stories.

Manipur: Mass Burial Postponed After Centre’s Appeal to Kukis; ITLF Keeps 5 Demands Before MHA

The mass burial of 35 dead bodies by the Kuki Zo community in Churachandpur district’s border area Tuibong has been postponed for the time being. Sources say that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) appealed to the Kuki community that they will look into the burial matter and will do everything to settle it within 7 days. READ MORE

Nuh Violence LIVE: SIT Formed to Oversee Probe; 139 Arrested, Schools & Colleges to Stay Shut

The FIRs filed by Haryana Police concerning the violence in Nuh district suggest a meticulously orchestrated plot to target law enforcement officers. The FIRs detail how mobs, numbering in the hundreds, launched vicious attacks on the police at various locations in Nuh, displaying a clear intent to cause harm. READ MORE

Mind Your Tongue, PM Narendra Modi Tells NDA MPs, Cautions Against ‘Frustrated’ Opposition’s Bait

Addressing a gathering of MPs from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday once again advised the lawmakers to watch their public statements to avoid controversies. READ MORE

Allahabad HC Allows Gyanvapi ASI Survey, Rejects Muslim Side’s Plea | Timeline Of Case

The Allahabad High Court has given a go-ahead for the Gyanvapi mosque survey. The court pronounced its order on a plea by mosque committee, challenging Varanasi district court’s direction to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a survey to determine if the Gyanvapi masjid was built on a temple. READ MORE

WATCH: Lionel Messi Continues Impressive Form, Nets Another Brace to Take Inter Miami Into Round of 16

Lionel Messi continues to be levels above the rest of the players in America as he scored yet another double in the Leagues Cup, a tournament featuring sides from Major League Soccer and Liga MX. He scored a brace against Orlando City FC to make it five goals in three matches for Inter Miami. READ MORE

OMG 2 Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi Fights For Son’s ‘Vulgar Act’; Akshay Kumar Turns Lord Shiva’s Messenger

Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 has released a new trailer just a couple of days after it was reported that the film has been certified ‘Adults Only’. The new trailer features new footage from the Amit Rai directorial. The trailer was originally supposed to release on Wednesday, August 1. READ MORE