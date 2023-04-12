News18 Afternoon Digest | Massive Revolt Over Tickets in K'taka BJP After 1st List; 4 Jawans Killed in Firing at Bathinda Military Station & Other Top Stories

In today’s edition of News18 Afternoon Digest, we are covering the revolt in BJP after the first candidate list and other latest updates from the Karnataka Assembly election. In other news, we are looking at firing at Bathinda Military Station where four jawans were killed, among other important stories.

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: Massive Revolt Over Tickets in BJP After 1st List, 1,200 Workers Quit in Support of NR Ramesh

Bathinda Firing LIVE: 4 Army Jawans Dead, Search Op On for Perpetrator; Missing Rifles in Focus

Bathinda Firing LIVE: At least four Army Jawans were killed after an unidentified person opened fire inside the Bathinda military station in Punjab on Wednesday morning. No other injury or damage to property was reported in the firing incident reported at 4:35 am, according to a statement by the Southwest Command of the Indian Army. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has asked for full details of the incident. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

Gehlot ji, Aapke Dono Haath Mein Laddoo’: PM Modi Laughs During Rajasthan Vande Bharat Launch | Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the Ajmer-Delhi Vande Bharat, which is first for Rajasthan. This new Vande Bharat will reduce the travel time between the national capital and Rajasthan’s capital, Jaipur, by around 70 minutes. READ MORE

Atiq Ahmed, Criminal-turned-Politician, Thanks Media, Says ‘It’s Because of You That…’

Atiq Ahmed, a politician with a criminal background, on Tuesday stated that his family has been destroyed, and he has no knowledge of the Umesh Pal murder case. READ MORE

Doesn’t Smell, Looks like Charcoal: What is Black Cocaine, the Rare Drug on NCB Radar?

Amid a CNN-News18 investigation into the menace of ‘black cocaine,’ a fresh nemesis of the Narcotics Control Bureau, let’s take a look into what the substance is and how it gets its name. READ MORE

‘Russian Soldiers Stealing Household Items, Even Toilet Bowls’: Ukraine Minister During India Visit

Ukraine first deputy foreign minister Emine Dzhaparova, who is on her maiden visit to Delhi, urged India to bring peace to the conflict and talked about the horrors of war as a result of the Russian aggression. READ MORE

Shaakuntalam First Reviews Say Samantha Ruth Prabhu Starrer Is ‘Mind-Blowing’

Shaakuntalam starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been trending ever since the announcement was made. The film trailer has only increased the excitement level among the fans. They are eagerly waiting for April 14 when the mythological drama will hit the screen. However, ahead of release, the makers have pulled up their socks and promoting the film on all platforms. Recently, a special screening was held for a few lucky people and the first reactions are out. READ MORE

Katrina Kaif Reacts to Rumour About Neetu Kapoor ‘Disliking’ Her in Old Video: ‘I’ll Take Blame…’

Neetu Kapoor has been grabbing headlines ever since she shared a cryptic Instagram Story about marriage which went viral on social media, with netizens wondering if she was taking a dig at her son, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor’s ex Katrina Kaif. READ MORE

‘It’s My Fault as Well’: Axar Patel Opens up on Delhi Capitals’ Lower-order Collapse vs MI

Vice-captain Axar Patel on Tuesday rescued Delhi Capitals (DC) from a precarious situation with his maiden IPL fifty at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Put to bat first by Mumbai Indians, DC lost half of their men within 13 overs. Skipper David Warner was battling alone in what was a challenging Kotla track while wickets kept falling at the other end. READ MORE

