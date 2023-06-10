News18 Afternoon Digest | 'Masturbated, No Bar on Accused Entering Rooms': In Charni Road Murder, New Shocking Revelations & Other Top Stories

‘Masturbated, No Bar on Accused Entering Rooms’: In Charni Road Murder, New Shocking Revelations

Male workers of the government girl's hostel near Charni Road in south Mumbai used to 'masturbate' in the premises. Om Prakash Kanojia, who allegedly died by suicide after 'raping and killing' an 18-year-old student, was 'allowed to enter the hostel room without permission'.

Heavy Rainfall Predicted in Kerala, Drizzles In Delhi, Mumbai; Bihar Faces Heatwave | IMD Forecast

As the very severe cyclonic storm "Biparjoy", over the east-central Arabian Sea, is expected to intensify further during the 36 hours and move north-northeastwards over the course of two days, a low-pressure area has formed over the northeast Bay of Bengal, due to which light to heavy rainfall is expected in several parts of east, northeast and south India.

Ranbir Kapoor Snaps at Paparazzi, Asks ‘Chilla Kyun Raha Hai?’; Watch Video

Ranbir Kapoor had to calm a paparazzo down after the cameraman was heard screaming. The actor, on Friday, was seen out and about in Mumbai. The actor appeared to be at a production house's office when the paparazzi surrounded him for pictures. In a video shared online, Ranbir was seen making his way to the office when a paparazzo was heard making his requests loudly.

Breaking Bad Actor Mike Batayeh Dies at 52, Comedian Steven Lolli Pays Tribute

Actor Mike Batayeh, best known for his role in Breaking Bad, died at the age of 52. The actor reportedly suffered a heart attack in his sleep and passed away on June 1. The news of his death was shared by his manager Steve Owens on June 9. Following the news of his death, his fellow comedian, Steven Lolli, took to Twitter and mourned his death.

Ileana D’cruz Finally Shares First Pic With Beau, Says ‘Everything Doesn’t Seem Hard Anymore’

Ileana D'Cruz finally shares the first picture of her boyfriend. Taking to Instagram, the pregnant actress shared a black-and-white photo of the couple. The silhouette like frame helped Ileana to keep his identity under the wraps. However, Ileana opened up about how he has been by her side since she got pregnant.