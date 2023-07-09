News18 Afternoon Digest: Monsoon Mayhem in Himachal; Delhi Rains Break Record And Other Top Stories

Weather News LIVE: Monsoon Mayhem in Himachal, Dramatic Visuals Surface; Delhi Rains Break Record

National Capital Delhi recorded 153 mm of rain in 24 hours ending 8:30 on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. As per the weathermen, an interaction between a western disturbance and monsoonal winds is leading to an intense rainfall spell over northwest India, including Delhi which experienced the season's first "very heavy" rainfall.

Chandrayaan-3: Digging, Construction Works Halted In TN’s Sriharikota As ISRO Gears Up July 14 Launch

As the Indian space agency is progressing forward with its third moon mission, Chandrayaan-3, slated on July 14, the telecom division of Tamil Nadu's Sriharikota has imposed a ban on all digging and construction activity around the Satish Dhawan Space Centre from Monday till the launch day on Friday. The temporary restrictions are reportedly aimed at safeguarding critical communication lines, including optical fibre cables, required for essential pre-launch tests to be conducted by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

UP: Dalit Man Slapped, Forced to Lick Slippers in Viral Video; Accused Booked

A man belonging to the Dalit community was slapped and forced to lick the slippers of a person following an altercation in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

Bengal Poll Violence: 19 Dead, BJP Questions ‘Silence’ of Oppn on ‘Murder of Democracy’

The poll violence in the Panchayat election in West Bengal on Saturday ended up claiming at least 19 lives. Multiple incidents involving bomb explosions at several places were reported across the state. Amidst accusations of strong-arm tactics among political parties, the BJP demanded re-polling.

Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X Get 10,000 Bookings in Merely 3 Days of India Launch

Ever since the sports bike manufacturer introduced Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X in partnership with Bajaj, it created a massive buzz in the two-wheeler segment in India. Recently, the company shared an official statement which stated that both bikes have received 10,000 bookings collectively within 3 days of launch in the Indian market.

Gold Rate Today: Prices Rise In Many Indian Cities On July 9, Check Details Here

Gold Rate Today In India: Retail gold price in India is around Rs 59,000 in many cities on July 9. 10 grams of 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 59,510. The same quantity of 22-carat variety cost Rs 54,550. On the other hand, silver was priced at Rs 73,300 per kilo. This article will be updated if the price is changed during the day.

If India Want Asia Cup Games at Neutral Venue, Will Withdraw from ODI World Cup: Pakistan Sports Minister

Pakistan sports minister Ehsaan Mazari has warned they will pull out from the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 should the Indian team not travel to his country for the Asia Cup slated to get underway from August 31.