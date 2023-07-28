News18 Afternoon Digest: Mumbai Faces 10% Water Cut, Lakes Overflow, Navsari Schools Shut and Other Top Stories

Hello, readers! In today’s afternoon digest, News18 brings to you the latest updates on the monsoon situation across the country, Semicon India 2023 and other stories.

Rain News LIVE: Mumbai Sees Intense Rain, Yellow Alert Today; BMC Says No Schools, Colleges Shut

The 8am weather update by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Mumbai and its suburbs, with possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. The BMC added that occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 km/h are very likely. Waterlogging was witnessed in Mumbai’s Wadala on Friday morning, while schools and colleges in Gujarat’s Navsari have been shut for the day due to flooding after heavy rainfall. READ MORE

Semicon India 2023: Bharat Never Disappoints, Says PM; Top Officials from Micron, Foxconn in Attendance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, said “Bharat never disappoints anyone" during his address at the ‘Semicon India 2023’ exhibition on the semiconductor industry at the Mahatma Mandir convention center in Gandhinagar on Friday. Foxconn, Micron, AMD, IBM, Marvell, Vedanta, LAM Research, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, and other prominent companies participated in the event, showcasing India’s significant progress in nurturing a global semiconductor manufacturing and design ecosystem. READ MORE

‘Want Others to Go, They’ll Win Gold’: Arunachal Athlete as India Pulls Out of Games in China Over Stapled Visas

India has withdrawn its entire wushu (martial art) team from the World University Games, which will begin in China’s Chengdu on Friday. The move was made to protest Beijing’s decision to issue stapled visas — instead of stamped ones — to three athletes from Arunachal Pradesh. READ MORE

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Review: Alia Bhatt Is Fab But Ranveer Singh Steals The Show

Boy meets girl. Sparks fly. Families oppose. Minds change. Lovers reunite. Happy ending. This has been the formula for quintessential Bollywood love stories across generations. The last few years might have witnessed a dry spell as far as spectacular and gossamer love sagas infused with generous doses of family drama are concerned. But filmmaker Karan Johar has finally come to our rescue. And thank god for that. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani brings about a halt to the tsunami of cop thrillers and whodunits that brought with them a wave of monotony. It takes you back to the good old times and fills your heart up with joy. But it’s so much more than the regular template of love stories. READ MORE

World Hepatitis Day 2023: How Acute Hepatitis Can Lead To Liver Cancer

Acute hepatitis refers to the sudden onset of inflammation in the liver, typically caused by a viral infection. It is characterized by symptoms such as fatigue, jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes), nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and dark-colored urine. Acute hepatitis can be caused by different viruses, with the most common types being hepatitis A, B, and C. In most cases, acute hepatitis resolves on its own with supportive care, but some individuals may develop a chronic infection. READ MORE

India’s ODI World Cup Hopefuls Need to Regain Match Fitness Before Asia Cup 2023

“Bumrah is totally fit and he may go to Ireland…"

BCCI secretary Jay Shah’s statement on Jasprit Bumrah came like a breath of fresh air on an evening where suspense around the changes in the 2023 World Cup schedule continued. Shah didn’t divulge much on the possible tweaks in the schedule announced last month but gave a very positive update on the speedster who has been missing from action since September last year. READ MORE