News18 Afternoon Digest: Mumbai Man Kills Live-in Partner, Boils Body Parts to Avoid Foul Smell & Other Stories

In top news of the day, a sensational murder case from Mumbai’s Mira Road area shocked the city; Reserve Bank of India’s Governor Shaktikanta Das on June 8 made it clear that RBI is not thinking of withdrawing Rs 500 notes; Rohit Sharma-led Team India is looking to make a strong start on Day 2 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia; and much more

Mira Road Murder: Man Kills Live-in Partner Near Mumbai; ‘Boiled Cut-Up Body Parts’, Some ‘Fed to Strays’

Two days after the Charni Road hostel murder case, another incident has shocked Mumbai. A 36-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her live-in-partner and chopped into “several pieces" in Mira Road. While 13 body parts were found at the residence of the accused, he disposed of other parts after cutting them into several pieces, sources told News18 on Thursday, adding that the accused used to “boil body parts in cooker" to ensure there is no foul smell. Police had initially found only the leg of the victim. READ HERE

National Ambitions, Self-Preservation or Playing it Safe? Why KCR, Naidu & Patnaik May Skip Oppn Meet

After two failed attempts, the much-awaited opposition meet now seems to be coming together as June 23 was announced as the fresh date on Wednesday evening by JD(U)’s Lalan Singh and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav in a joint press conference. READ HERE

RBI Has No Plan To Withdraw Rs 500 Note Or Bring Rs 1,000 Note; All You Need To Know

Reserve Bank of India’s Governor Shaktikanta Das on June 8 made it clear that RBI is not thinking of withdrawing Rs 500 notes, or even re-introducing notes in the Rs 1,000 denomination, and requested the public not to speculate on this. READ HERE

Adipurush Director Om Raut Kisses Kriti Sanon at Tirupati Temple, Sparks Controversy

Adipurush director Om Raut on Wednesday sparked a controversy on social media after he was clicked kissing Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon on her cheek at Tirupati temple. The team of Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, launched the final trailer of the film at a pre-release event which took place at Sri Venkateswara University Stadium in Tirupati. The event was attended by Prabhas and Kriti. READ HERE

IND vs AUS WTC Final: India Eye Strong Start After Head-Smith Put Australia in Command

Rohit Sharma-led Team India will be looking to make a strong start on Day 2 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia after Travis Head and Steve Smith put Pat Cummins’ side in a commanding position at the Oval on Wednesday, June 7. LIVE UPDATES

2024 Mercedes Benz G-Class Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 2.55 Crore

German Automaker, Mercedes Benz, has finally launched the much-anticipated G-Class in the country. The price starts at Rs 2.55 crore (ex-showroom). Furthermore, the G-Class 400d is offered in two variants namely G400d Adventure Edition and G400d AMG Line. READ HERE