News18 Afternoon Digest | Narendra Modi US Visit: After Meeting PM, Elon Musk Says 'Can't Apply US Rules to Earth' & Other Top Stories

In today’s afternoon digest, we are covering PM Modi’s US Visit and the Opposition’s 2024 poll strategy .

Narendra Modi US Visit: After Meeting PM, Elon Musk Says ‘Can’t Apply US Rules to Earth’

PM Modi on Wednesday said Yoga is a global spirit and unites the world. The statement comes as PM Modi will lead the 9th International Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations headquarters with representatives from over 180 countries. PM Modi who arrives in New York on Tuesday met Tesla owner Elon Musk among other thought leaders on the first day of his state visit to the US. Read More

With ‘One Against One’ Poll Strategy, Opposition to Pitch for Bipolar Fight in 450 Seats at Patna Meet

One against one’, consensus on caste census, movement against central agencies’ “high-handedness”, Hindu-Muslim polarisation and “projection of a larger united Opposition” — these will be the probable topics on the table to be discussed when the Opposition parties meet on June 23 in Patna.

The meeting was earlier scheduled to take place on June 12. It was postponed due to the ‘unavailability’ of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as he was on a long trip to the UK. Read More

‘Banging’ Sounds Heard Underwater in Search for Missing Titanic Submersible, Rescuers Say

The rescuers using sonar to search for the missing Titanic submersible with five people onboard detected underwater “banging" sounds in the North Atlantic where the craft vanished two days earlier. The US Coast Guard confirmed on Wednesday that the rescue teams detected “underwater noises" in the search area where the craft went missing. Read More

WATCH: Video of MS Dhoni Ditching His Favourite Bike For Classic Mini Cooper Goes Viral in Ranchi

Indian Cricketer MS Dhoni often hits the headlines for his amazing performance on the field. The former Indian cricket team captain often shares his love for motorcycles on his official social media handles. But, only a few know that he also has the same love for cars. as well. Recently, the helicopter shot inventor was spotted driving a classic Mini Cooper, which was introduced in 1959, somewhere near his birthplace Ranchi in Jharkhand. Read More

Hema Malini Family Reacts For 1st Time To Sunny Deol’s Son Karan Deol’s Wedding

Dharmendra’s grandson Karan Deol - son of superstar Sunny Deol - tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya on June 18 in the presence of his family and close friends. After an intimate wedding ceremony, the Deol family hosted a reception which was a star-studded affair. However, what grabbed many eyeballs was the absence of Hema Malini, who is married to Dharmendra, and their daughters Esha and Ahana from all ceremonies. Now, Esha has finally congratulated her step-nephew on his wedding with Drisha and sent her best wishes to the newlyweds. Read More