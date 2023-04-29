News18 Afternoon Digest: Naxal Attack in Chhattisgarh and Other Top Stories

In today’s afternoon digest, we bring you the latest updates on the recent Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh, wrestler’s protest at Jantar Mantar and other top stories.

Dantewada Blast: Why Command IEDs, the Oldest Weapon in Naxal Arsenal, are the Biggest Threat for Forces

The command IED, or wired IED as it is also known, that claimed the lives of 10 policemen and a civilian driver in the Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh, was planted by Naxals around two months ago, police said. The modus operandi is the oldest in the Naxal playbook to attack security forces. The Bastar region in the state is, in fact, said to be peppered with improvised explosive devices whose locations are known only to the Naxals. READ MORE

Amid Karnataka’s ‘Snakes & Ladders’, PM Modi’s Campaign Blitz Begins: 4 Pitches He Might Make

The Prime Minister’s electioneering will see nearly 20 rallies and roadshows till May 7. And he will spend this entire weekend in Karnataka doing six rallies and two big roadshows in Bengaluru and Mysore. His campaign is expected to be pitched on four major issues. READ MORE

‘Vinesh Phogat Didn’t Make Me an MP’: Brij Bhushan on Why Quitting Isn’t ‘Big Deal’ for Him | Updates

WFI president Brij Bhushan told the reporters that resigning is not a big deal for him but if he quits, it would mean that he has accepted the wrestlers’ allegations. READ MORE

Before Mukhtar & Afzal Ansari’s Court Verdict Today, Tight Security in Ghazipur | Know the Case

Tight security has been put in place outside Ghazipur’s MP-MLA court, which will on Saturday pronounce its verdict in a kidnapping and murder case against gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, his elder brother and city’s BSP MP Afzal Ansari. READ MORE

Shah Rukh Khan MOBBED At Srinagar Airport, Fans Refuse to Let Him Go Without Selfies; Watch

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted heading to board a flight from Srinagar on Friday when the Bollywood superstar was mobbed by fellow travellers at the airport. In a viral video, SRK was seen surrounded by a sea of fans trying to take a selfie with the actor. While Shah Rukh tried to find his way around and get out of the crowd, it was a struggle as fans appeared to not let him go without a selfie. READ MORE

IPL 2023: Injury Scare for Marcus Stoinis in LSG’s Crushing Win Over Punjab Kings

READ MORE Marcus Stoinis was the star performer of the match and added the crucial wicket PBKS skipper of Shikhar Dhawan in the first over of the chase to go with his 40-ball 72.

