News18 Afternoon Digest: NCP Panel 'Rejects' Sharad Pawar's Resignation; Next 72 Hrs Crucial in Manipur And Other Top Stories

In today’s edition of News18 Afternoon Digest, we are looking at the latest developments in the new Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief election. In other news, we are also covering the key developments in violence-hit Manipur.

Sharad Pawar to Remain NCP Supremo? Party Panel ‘Rejects’ Resignation; Drama Outside Party Office

Chhagan Bhujbal, NCP legislator and close aide of Sharad Pawar, on Friday, said that the Nationalist Congress Party supremo is the only option they’ll choose to lead the party. A group of NCP youth members also signed a proposal to suggest Sharad Pawar’s name as the NCP president. READ MORE

Next 72 Hrs Crucial in Manipur, Pocket-Wise Plan Ready to Curb Violence Ahead of Key Meet Today

The next two-three days will be crucial for violence-hit Manipur as the Centre has begun troubleshooting to restore normalcy in the state. A top government official involved in maintaining law and order in the state told News18 that the Centre has sent six companies of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) from Mumbai, Jharkhand and Gujarat, and six companies of CRPF and BSF from Delhi and Punjab. Importantly, the major deployment has been done in five districts which are the epicentre of the violence. READ MORE

‘No Justification’: Jaishankar Talks Tough on Terrorism at SCO Summit; Pak FM Also in Attendance

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday stressed there can be no justification for terrorism and it must be stopped in all its forms and manifestations including cross-border terrorism. Jaishankar, while speaking at the Shanghai Organisation Corporation (SCO) summit in Goa, said combating terrorism is one of the original mandates of the SCO. READ MORE

King Charles III Coronation LIVE: UK Ready for First Crowning Ceremony in 70 Years

The UK is ready to hold its first coronation in 70 years. Charles III will be crowned king in a grand ceremony which will take place in accordance with Christian tradition. The coronation ceremony takes place on Saturday and it is essentially a religious confirmation of Charles’s accession to the throne after the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022. READ MORE

No Handshake, Only Namaskar: Jaishankar Greets Pak Counterpart Bilawal Bhutto at SCO Meet | Watch

Ditching the customary handshake, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar greeted Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari with a “Namastey" or a “Namashkar", on Friday in Goa at a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SEO). Zardari is in India to attend the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM). READ MORE

Priyanka Chopra REVEALS How She Did Intimate Scenes in Love Again: ‘Having Someone Lick My…’

Priyanka Chopra is super excited for the release of her upcoming Hollywood movie Love Again, in which she stars alongside Sam Heughan. The actress has been grabbing headlines for doing a “steamy" kissing scene with her husband Nick Jonas in the film. Nick has a cameo appearance in Love Again. READ MORE

Yuvraj Singh’s Cheeky Take on Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir Altercation After LSG vs RCB Game

The 2023 edition of the IPL has already produced some memorable moments. But one incident that has made headlines for all the wrong reasons was the post-match altercation between Royal Challengers Bangalore’s former skipper Virat Kohli and Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir after RCB’s win over LSG at the Ekana Stadium. READ MORE

