News18 Afternoon Digest: New Parliament Building Row Reaches Supreme Court, Plea Seeks Inauguration by President & Other Stories

In today’s morning digest, we are covering a story on a fresh plea being that has been filed in the Supreme Court, which seeks inauguration of the Parliament by the President of India. In other news we have a serial killer being sentenced to life in jail.

New Parliament Building Row Reaches Supreme Court, Plea Seeks Inauguration by President

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Lok Sabha Secretariat to have the new Parliament building inaugurated by the President of India. The plea, filed by advocate CR Jaya Sukin, argues that by excluding the President from the inaugural ceremony, the government of India has “violated the Indian Constitution and shown a lack of respect for it." Read More

Delhi’s Serial Killer, Who Raped and Murdered Over 30 Children, Sentenced to Life

Rohini Court in the national capital has sentenced Ravindra Kumar, Delhi’s psychopath killer, to life. He is accused of murdering and raping minor girls. Though he has allegedly killed and raped over 30 minor girls, the court on Thursday convicted Kumar for kidnapping, sexual assault and murder of a six-year-old girl. Read More

Meta Layoffs: Top Facebook India Executives Sacked, Business Teams Cut

Meta Platforms Inc, owner of Facebook, slashed jobs across its business and operations units on Wednesday as it carried out its last batch of a three-part round of layoffs, part of a plan announced in March to eliminate 10,000 roles. Read More

When Aishwarya Rai SLAMMED Report That Raveena ‘Caught’ Her With Akshay Kumar: ‘It Wasn’t Me…’

An old video of Aishwarya Rai talking about “a baseless magazine article" on her and Akshay Kumar, has surfaced on social media. The video is from Karan Johar’s popular chat show Koffee With Karan season 1, where Aishwarya had appeared with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Read More

IPL 2023 Final: Presidents of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan Cricket Boards Invited, Asia Cup to be Discussed

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited the presidents of the Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan cricket boards for the final of the IPL 2023 scheduled to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad this Sunday. Read More

top videos

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani First Look: Ranveer, Alia Leave The Gully and Glam Up For Karan Johar

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani first look is finally out and it looks promising. The Bollywood film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead, who are reuniting after Gully Boy, and is helmed by Karan Johar. This marks Karan’s first directorial film in seven years. He last helmed a film in 2016, directing Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Read More