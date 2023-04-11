News18 Afternoon Digest: Nirmala Defends State of Muslims in India, Salman Gets Death Threat & More

Defending the state of Muslims in the country and going against reports on Muslim minorities in India being subjected to violence, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the minority community is doing “better" in India than in Pakistan, an Islamic country. Her remarks came as she addressed a prominent American think-tank Peterson Institute for International Economics. READ MORE

Bollywood actor Salman Khan received yet another death threat on Monday night, as he received a phone call from one 'Roki Bhai' from Rajasthan's Jodhpur. According to reports, the call was made by a 16-year-old from Rajasthan's Shahpur.

With Sachin Pilot firm on holding a fast to press his party-led government in Rajasthan for action against graft, the Congress Monday night issued a stern warning to him and said any such action on his part would amount to anti-party activity.

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) headquarters in Delhi on Tuesday, where he joined the agency's probe in connection with the alleged land for job matter involving his father and former Union Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and other family members.

Russia's Shiveluch volcano located in the far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula erupted early on Tuesday, news agency Reuters reported. The volcano sent up an ash plume 10 kilometres high which posed a threat to air traffic, the Reuters report said citing the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT) said.

