News18 Afternoon Digest: Nirmala Defends State of Muslims in India, Salman Gets Death Threat & More

‘Better Than Pakistan’: Nirmala Defends State of Muslims in India, Counters ‘Western’ Perception
Defending the state of Muslims in the country and going against reports on Muslim minorities in India being subjected to violence, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the minority community is doing “better" in India than in Pakistan, an Islamic country. Her remarks came as she addressed a prominent American think-tank Peterson Institute for International Economics. READ MORE
‘Will Kill Him on April 30’: Salman Khan Gets Another Death Threat, Caller Traced to Rajasthan
Bollywood actor Salman Khan received yet another death threat on Monday night, as he received a phone call from one ‘Roki Bhai’ from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur. According to reports, the call was made by a 16-year-old from Rajasthan’s Shahpur. READ MORE
Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot’s Feud Deepens, But How Did It Begin? EXPLAINED
With Sachin Pilot firm on holding a fast to press his party-led government in Rajasthan for action against graft, the Congress Monday night issued a stern warning to him and said any such action on his part would amount to anti-party activity. READ MORE
Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav Reaches ED Office; Joins Probe in ‘Land for Job’ Scam
Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) headquarters in Delhi on Tuesday, where he joined the agency’s probe in connection with the alleged land for job matter involving his father and former Union Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and other family members. READ MORE
WATCH | Russia’s Shiveluch Volcano Erupts Posing Threat to Air Traffic, Sends Ash Plume 10kms High
Russia’s Shiveluch volcano located in the far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula erupted early on Tuesday, news agency Reuters reported. The volcano sent up an ash plume 10 kilometres high which posed a threat to air traffic, the Reuters report said citing the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT) said. READ MORE
