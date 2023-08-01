News18 Afternoon Digest: No Confidence Debate in Parliament; Haryana Violence And Other Top Stories

In today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on the ‘No-Confidence Motion’ debate in parliament, Haryana violence updates and other top stories.

Parliament News: No Confidence Motion Debate From August 8 to 10, PM To Respond on 10th

Among the Centre vs Opposition blame game over no discussion on Manipur in Parliament, the Modi-led government is likely to pass another controversial bill that gives them authority to transfer key bureaucrats in the Delhi government. Just ahead of the Bill seeking to replace an ordinance on matters related to services in Delhi, CM Kejriwal met with Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Monday. READ MORE

Haryana Violence: Curfew Imposed in Nuh, 5 Killed in Clashes; Gurugram Tense, Internet Snapped in Some Areas

At least five people have been killed and several others injured in the communal violence that broke out during a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally on Monday. Three home guards were killed when a police team was on its way to Nuh from Gurugram to maintain the law and order situation when their vehicle was set on fire. Internet services have been shut down and Section 144 has been imposed in Nuh and Gurugram after tensions. READ MORE

Modi in Pune: PM Shares Stage With Sharad Pawar First Time Since NCP Rift, Receives Lokmanya Tilak Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the prestigious Lokmanya Tilak Award in Pune, where he began his trip with a visit to Dagdusheth temple. PM Modi received the award from NCP’s Sharad Pawar. Interestingly, this is the first time since the NCP rift that PM Modi and Sharad Pawar are sharing the stage. READ MORE

Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Accused Sachin Bishnoi Extradited To India From Azerbaijan

Sachin Bishnoi, one the prime accused in the murder case of famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, has been extradited to India from Baku, Azerbaijan by Delhi Police Special Cell, CP HGS Dhaliwal said. This comes two days after a team of Delhi Police’s Special Cell headed to Baku, Azerbaijan to finalise the legal formalities. READ MORE

Aditya Roy Kapur Reacts To Leaked Portugal Pics With Ananya Panday, ‘It’s Good Thing I’m Not…’

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur recently enjoyed a romantic getaway in Portugal. Several photos of the rumoured lovebirds from their holiday surfaced on the internet. Now, Aditya Roy Kapur has finally opened up about “making headlines here" while holidaying in Portugal with rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday. READ MORE

‘What a Downgrade’: ICC Releases Poster for World Cup 2023 and Cricket Fans Aren’t Impressed

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently revealed the official poster for the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, which is scheduled to be hosted by India. It featured all ten team captains, including the reigning champions, England, posing with the coveted trophy against Mumbai’s iconic backdrop. READ MORE