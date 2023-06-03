CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » News18 Afternoon Digest: Odisha Train Crash Kills Over 280, Gurgaon Metro Project and Other Top Stories
News18 Afternoon Digest: Odisha Train Crash Kills Over 280, Gurgaon Metro Project and Other Top Stories

Curated By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: June 03, 2023, 13:08 IST

New Delhi, India

Rescue operation underway at the site where Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Express and a goods train derailed, in Balasore district. (Image: PTI)

We are also covering: Why the Horrific Odisha Train Accident is the Biggest Challenge for Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw; World Leaders Extend Condolences, Offer Support for Victims of Odisha Train Crash and more

In today’s afternoon digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on the Odisha train crash, the Gurgaon metro project construction and other top stories.

288 Killed, 17 Coaches Derailed; CM Meets Injured, PM to Arrive Today

The death toll in Odisha train accident has gone up to 288 as India witnesses one of its worst railway disasters, state revenue minister Pramila Mallick told News18 Odia on Saturday morning as Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw arrived on the spot. READ MORE

Gurgaon Metro: Construction on 28 Km Stretch Starting Next Month; Check Stations, Route and More

The commencement of the Gurugram Metro construction by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) marks a significant leap forward for the district’s transportation infrastructure. Covering a span of 28.5 kilometres, this metro line will establish a vital link between Huda City Center, Old Gurgaon, and Cyber City, encompassing an impressive network of 27 stations, including a convenient interchange station. READ MORE

Why the Horrific Odisha Train Accident is the Biggest Challenge for Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

The horrific train accident in Balasore comes as a major challenge to Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw who rushed to the site early Saturday morning and is now personally overseeing the rescue and relief efforts in an area where he was once posted as a District Collector. READ MORE

World Leaders Extend Condolences, Offer Support for Victims of Odisha Train Crash

Condolences from across the world poured in for the victims of the Odisha train crash on Saturday. Taiwan President Tsai-Ing Wen, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Council President Charles Michel, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and American envoy to India Eric Garcetti sent their condolences to those affected by the train crash. READ MORE

 Samantha Ruth Prabhu Confirms She Will Play Priyanka Chopra’s Mother In Citadel But…
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has confirmed that she will be playing Priyanka Chopra’s mother in the Citadel universe. While Priyanka is leading the foundation version of the series, Samantha will be seen in the Indian counterpart of the show. READ MORE
‘Dhoni Most Humble Person’: Swashbuckling Sai Talks Titan-ic IPL Final Knock And More with News18
    Sai Sudharsan, the young batsman from Tamil Nadu, earned a rare standing ovation from his team Gujarat Titans at the dugout for scoring 96 off 46 balls in the final match of the Indian Premier League against the Chennai Super Kings. Despite his scintillating performance, GT lost the finals. But what has remained with him, burning in memory, is the image of his teammates — arms raised in applause for his stellar knock. READ MORE
