News18 Afternoon Digest: Only One Woman Part of Team Sidda; 24 Ministers Inducted in K'taka cabinet & Other Top Stories

In today’s edition of News18 Afternoon Digest, we are covering the swearing-in ceremony of Congress legislators in the Karnataka cabinet. In other news, we are looking at the latest developments in the new parliament building inauguration row.

Karnataka Cabinet Expansion Updates: Only One Woman Part of Team Sidda; 24 Ministers Inducted

The swearing-in ceremony of as many as 24 legislators as ministers in the Karnataka cabinet is underway at the Raj Bhawan in the presence of chief minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy Dk Shivakumar in Bengaluru. READ MORE

New Parliament Building Inauguration LIVE: Kejriwal, Kharge Among Others Booked for ‘Inciting Remark’ on Prez’s Caste

The new Parliament House will make every Indian proud, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he gave a glimpse of the four-storey building through a video, which he will inaugurate on Sunday (May 28). The Prime Minister made a “special request” to people to re-share the video with their own voice-over which conveys their thoughts about the new structure that will replace the iconic circular building. READ MORE

What You’ll be Asked in New Census Forms? Cooking Gas, Drinking Water, Internet Devices, Disability & More

What caused your physical disability, if any? What stream of education did you study? Do you have access to toilets? Do you have LPG or PNG connections? Do you have access to the internet? Do you own a house but don’t live in it? Do you have DTH connection? Do you drink packaged water? What is the main cereal consumed by your family? These are some of the new questions you can expect to answer when a Census officer visits you in the next few months. READ MORE

Vicky Kaushal FINALLY Reacts to Salman Khan’s Security Pushing Him at IIFA, Says ‘There’s No Point…’

Vicky Kaushal has reacted to Salman Khan’s bodyguards allegedly pushing him and not let him meet the Tiger 3 actor at the ongoing IIFA in Abu Dhabi, owing to security reasons. Talking to the media at the Green Carpet of the mega show, Vicky said that things might not be as they seem in the video and therefore there is no point talking about it. READ MORE

Lesbian Couple Ties Knot in Kolkata Temple Despite Family’s Disapproval, Here’s What Happened

In an unconventional twist, two women joined in matrimony in a public ceremony, echoing the previous union of two male partners. Moumita and Mousumi, defying traditional norms, held each other’s hands tightly as they exchanged vows. Symbolising their commitment, they chose to embrace the presence of the divine as a witness at their wedding, which took place in the city. READ MORE

Shubman Gill’s Third Century Sets New Viewership Record on JioCinema and IPL Fans Can’t Keep Calm

With every inning, Shubman Gill keeps playing a never-ending game of limbo with the bar, effortlessly pushing it higher and higher with each subsequent knock. He’s got a touch of finesse, a dash of class, and enough power to launch cricket balls into orbit. Scoring his third IPL 2023 century, this elegant right-hander is like a runaway train—unstoppable! READ MORE