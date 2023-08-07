News18 Afternoon Digest: Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE; Chandrayaan-3 Lunar Orbit Insertion & Other Top Stories

Hello readers, News18 afternoon digest brings you the latest stories; Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha Membership Restored; ‘Invincible’, Says Congress; WATCH | First Look of Moon Captured by Chandrayaan 3 During Lunar Orbit Insertion, among other top stories.

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha Membership Restored; ‘Invincible’, Says Congress

In a victory for the Opposition, Lok Sabha membership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was restored on Monday after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the ‘Modi’ surname case last week. Logjam in Parliament continued due to opposition protests demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on the Manipur issue. READ MORE

WATCH | First Look of Moon Captured by Chandrayaan 3 During Lunar Orbit Insertion

The first look at the Moon captured by Chandrayaan-3 was released on Sunday, a day after the spacecraft successfully entered the lunar orbit.“The Moon, as viewed by Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft during Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) on August 5, 2023," the tweet said. READ MORE

‘Shivraj Singh Chouhan Can Join Congress If…’: Kamal Nath After 3 BJP Leaders Switch Sides

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Sunday invited his successor Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to join the Congress party after three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders switched their loyalties to the grand old party. READ MORE

Bengaluru: Drunk Girl Hurls Abuses at Cops On Street, Sent Home With Help From Another Woman

A young girl, in an inebriated state, was seen hurling abuses at police officers in Bengaluru’s Church Street, late on Sunday. The officers were attempting to escort her home when the incident took place. READ MORE

Lionel Messi Scores With Precise Finish from Distance and a Stunning Free-kick | WATCH

Lionel Messi scored in his first match outside Florida with Inter Miami, with a pinpoint finish onto the bottom corner from outside the penalty box. The only wait was to see whether the goal would count. READ MORE

Sunny Deol Reacts To Dad Dharmendra Kissing Shabana Azmi In ‘Rocky Aur Rani…’: ‘How Can I Talk…’

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, saw a big jump in its box office collection on Saturday, August 5. It made over Rs 11.5 crores on that day, taking its total earnings to 90.58 crores since its release on July 28. READ MORE