CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Parliament Monsoon SessionHaryana ViolenceGyanvapi Mosque SurveyChandrayaan 3Manipur Violence
Home » India » News18 Afternoon Digest: Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE; Chandrayaan-3 Lunar Orbit Insertion & Other Top Stories
1-MIN READ

News18 Afternoon Digest: Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE; Chandrayaan-3 Lunar Orbit Insertion & Other Top Stories

Curated By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 07, 2023, 12:15 IST

New Delhi, India

Congress has alleged that the Speaker and government are deliberately delaying reinstating Gandhi as MP (Image: PTI File)

Congress has alleged that the Speaker and government are deliberately delaying reinstating Gandhi as MP (Image: PTI File)

We are also covering: 'Shivraj Singh Chouhan Can Join Congress If...': Kamal Nath After 3 BJP Leaders Switch Sides; Drunk Girl Hurls Abuses at Cops in B'luru, among other top stories

Hello readers, News18 afternoon digest brings you the latest stories; Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha Membership Restored; ‘Invincible’, Says Congress; WATCH | First Look of Moon Captured by Chandrayaan 3 During Lunar Orbit Insertion, among other top stories.

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha Membership Restored; ‘Invincible’, Says Congress

In a victory for the Opposition, Lok Sabha membership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was restored on Monday after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the ‘Modi’ surname case last week. Logjam in Parliament continued due to opposition protests demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on the Manipur issue. READ MORE

WATCH | First Look of Moon Captured by Chandrayaan 3 During Lunar Orbit Insertion

The first look at the Moon captured by Chandrayaan-3 was released on Sunday, a day after the spacecraft successfully entered the lunar orbit.“The Moon, as viewed by Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft during Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) on August 5, 2023," the tweet said. READ MORE

‘Shivraj Singh Chouhan Can Join Congress If…’: Kamal Nath After 3 BJP Leaders Switch Sides

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Sunday invited his successor Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to join the Congress party after three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders switched their loyalties to the grand old party. READ MORE

Bengaluru: Drunk Girl Hurls Abuses at Cops On Street, Sent Home With Help From Another Woman

A young girl, in an inebriated state, was seen hurling abuses at police officers in Bengaluru’s Church Street, late on Sunday. The officers were attempting to escort her home when the incident took place. READ MORE

Lionel Messi Scores With Precise Finish from Distance and a Stunning Free-kick | WATCH

Lionel Messi scored in his first match outside Florida with Inter Miami, with a pinpoint finish onto the bottom corner from outside the penalty box. The only wait was to see whether the goal would count. READ MORE

Sunny Deol Reacts To Dad Dharmendra Kissing Shabana Azmi In ‘Rocky Aur Rani…’: ‘How Can I Talk…’

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, saw a big jump in its box office collection on Saturday, August 5. It made over Rs 11.5 crores on that day, taking its total earnings to 90.58 crores since its release on July 28. READ MORE

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. News18 Afternoon Digest
  2. monsoon session
  3. BJP
  4. lionel messi
first published:August 07, 2023, 12:15 IST
last updated:August 07, 2023, 12:15 IST