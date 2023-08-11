News18 Afternoon Digest: Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE; Schools Reopen in Nuh and Other Top Stories

Hello readers, News18 afternoon digest brings you the latest stories: Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till Noon Amidst Ruckus by Oppn, Kharge Speaks on Adhir’s Suspension in RS; Nuh Violence: Schools to Re-Open From Today, Transport Services to be Restored, among other top stories.

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till Noon Amidst Ruckus by Oppn, Kharge Speaks on Adhir’s Suspension in RS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government on Thursday defeated the no-confidence motion brought by the opposition in the Lok Sabha. PM Modi addressed the Lower House of the Parliament yesterday and assured that peace will be restored in Manipur soon. READ MORE

Nuh Violence: Schools to Re-Open From Today, Transport Services to be Restored

All the educational institutions including schools are set to re-open in Haryana’s Nuh from Friday after being shut for 11 days from July 31 amid the communal clashes that broke out in the district. The Haryana state transport services will also be fully functioning again from August 11. READ MORE

On Walk with Brother, BJP Leader Anuj Chaudhary Shot Dead Outside Moradabad Home | WATCH

Anuj Chaudhary, a 34-year-old BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal, was shot dead outside his residence in Moradabad’s Parshwanath Housing Society, located on the Delhi Road. The entire area under Majhola police station echoed with the sound of 315 bore and .32 pistol bullets as motorcycle-borne men fired multiple shots at Chaudhary on Thursday evening. READ MORE

‘Northeast is Our Jigar Ka Tukda’: PM Modi on Manipur Crisis, Assures Peace Will Be Restored Soon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the government was ready to discuss the situation in Manipur where over 150 people were killed in the ethnic violence but the opposition “ran away" from the debate in Parliament due to their political motives. READ MORE

‘Jadeja Also Not Playing, You Didn’t Ask About Him?’: Rohit on Why He & Kohli Are Away from T20Is

India captain Rohit Sharma has opened up on why he and Virat Kohli have not been playing T20I format since the last year’s T20 World Cup in Australia. In Rohit’s absence, Hardik Pandya has been leading the Indian team in the shortest format. READ MORE

Jailer Box Office Day 1: Rajinikanth Film Hits Jackpot, Collects Rs 52 Crore on Opening Day

Jailer Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajinikanth proved he’s one of the biggest superstars in the country with Jailer. The film, which has received positive word of mouth since its first show, has opened to a massive Rs 52 crore collection (gross) on day 1 in India. As per reports, the film has broken several records at the box office. READ MORE