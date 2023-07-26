News18 Afternoon Digest: Parliament Monsoon Session, Speaker Gives Permission for No-Trust Motion And Other Top Stories

Hello, readers! In today’s afternoon digest, News18 brings to you the latest updates on Parliament Monsoon Session, Yatharth Hospital IPO Day 1 and other stories.

Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 LIVE: Speaker Gives Permission for No-Trust Motion; Date & Time Yet To Be Decided

As calls grow to end deadlock in Parliament, Congress’ demand is that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should make a “comprehensive” statement in both houses of Parliament on the violence in Manipur. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, the situation in the northeast is fragile and the repercussions of the Manipur violence seem to be spilling over to other states too. Kharge said 83 days of unabated violence in Manipur require that the prime minister make a comprehensive statement in Parliament. Kharge said it was high time that Modi sheds his “ego” and takes the country into…READ MORE

Yatharth Hospital IPO Day 1: Know Price, GMP, Reviews, Other Details Before Investing

The initial public offer (IPO) of Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services Ltd has opened for subscription on Wednesday, 26 July, and close on Friday, 28 July. Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services is looking to raise about Rs 687 crore via primary markets, which includes a sale of fresh equity shares worth Rs 490 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of around 65.52 lakh equity shares by its promoters including Vimla Tyagi, Prem Narayan Tyagi and Neena Tyagi. READ MORE

Tata Punch to Offer Sunroof, CNG Specs Leaked Ahead of Launch

Tata Motors is now gearing up to take the market by storm with the introduction of the Punch CNG and Sunroof variants. The homegrown automaker is set rival Citroen and Hyundai, giving them a run for their money. READ MORE

US Secretary of State Blinken Warns This South Pacific Nation of ‘Predatory’ Chinese Aid

Antony Blinken on Wednesday became the first US secretary of state to visit Tonga, dedicating a new US embassy and warning South Pacific nations about the perils of “predatory" Chinese investment. READ MORE

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani First Review Says Alia-Ranveer’s Film Is ‘Superhit’ Family Drama

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, releases in cinemas on July 28. The Karan Johar directorial marks the reunion of Bollywood’s hit on-screen pair of Alia and Ranveer after their blockbuster movie Gully Boy. The makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani held an official premiere of the film in Mumbai on Tuesday and the early reviews are already out. READ MORE

India vs Pakistan Clash at 2023 ODI World Cup in Ahmedabad Could be Rescheduled: Report

The October 15th clash between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad for the 2023 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup could be rescheduled for another date citing security concerns. READ MORE