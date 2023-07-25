News18 Afternoon Digest: PFI, Mujahiddin Also Use 'India' in Their Name, Says PM Modi as He Slams Oppn Bloc 'INDIA' & Other Top Stories

In today’s afternoon digest, we are covering the ruckus in the Monsoon Session of Parliament over Manipur. In other news, we have former Haryana minister being acquitted in a 11-year-old murder case.

PFI, Mujahiddin Also Use ‘India’ in Their Name, Says PM Modi as He Slams Oppn Bloc ‘INDIA’

Speaking at the BJP Parliamentary Board meeting, PM Modi said, ‘Opposition is directionless. It seems they have made up their mind to stay in the Opposition for a long time…This is the last year of a second term government but it is a new beginning again as we build up to 2024." Slamming the Opposition alliance, PM Modi said, “East India Company, PFI, Indian Mujaheddin also using India in their name ..Chehre par chehre laga lete hai log (these people have false faces)." Follow LIVE

The Missing ‘Red Diary’ Has Caused Yet Another Storm in Rajasthan; Is This the Last Straw Before Polls?

A‘red diary’ is shaking up Rajasthan politics after a close aide-turned-adversary of the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is narrating his startling version of whisking away the diary three years ago during an ongoing IT-ED raid in Jaipur. Surprisingly, the diary has now gone ‘missing’ with no one knowing where is the original one. Read More

‘Kapil Sharma Sahi Kehta Hai, Woman Kam…’: Archana SLAMS Troll’s ‘Ghatiya’ Comment

Archana Puran Singh, who is best known as a judge on The Kapil Sharma Show, lashed out at a troll for making a derogatory remark on her looks. Archana recently shared a throwback photo with her actor-husband Parmeet Sethi. However, a user dropped an insensitive comment on her post. Archana was quick to hit back at the user. Read More

IRCTC Website Down: Online Ticketing Service Hit, Ticket Windows Opened at THESE Delhi Stations

The ticketing service on IRCTC website is unavailable at the moment due to technical reasons, Railways said on Tuesday. The IRCTC website has reportedly been down since last 10 hours. Read More

Watch: Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev Upgrades to Land Rover Defender 130 from Mahindra XUV700

Renowned Yoga guru, Ramkrishna Yadav, popularly known as Baba Ramdev, has certainly stepped up his automobile game! The spiritual leader was recently spotted cruising around in his brand-new Land Rover Defender 130, oozing luxury and elegance. Read More

Apple iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Likely To Get Massive Price Hike: Here’s Why

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to raise the prices of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models to increase revenue during an expected drop in smartphone sales. Read More