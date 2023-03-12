News18 Afternoon Digest: PM in Poll-bound Karnataka, H3N2 Cases Rise & More

Latest in PM Modi’s visit to poll-bound Karnataka; states on alert as H3N2 cases spike in India and other top stories

PM Showered With Flowers During Mandya Roadshow; to Launch Multiple Projects Later

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached Karnataka, in his sixth visit to the poll-bound state this year, to launch multiple projects. The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several projects worth around Rs 16,000 crores and also dedicate to the nation the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway which will reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from around 3 hours to about 75 minutes. READ MORE

States Put on Alert as H3N2 Cases Spike, Infections Rise in Odisha & Puducherry | All You Need to Know

Cases of seasonal influenza subtype H3N2 continue to rise even as the Center and states closely monitor the situation. Recently, several states, including Puducherry and Odisha, have reported an increase in H3N2 cases. As of March 10, as many as 3,038 laboratory confirmed H3N2 influenza cases have been reported across the country. READ MORE

Pakistan Minister’s Faux Pas at UN: Bilawal Calls India ‘Friend’, Fumbles and Says Neighbour

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari fumbled on camera after describing India as “our friend” before using the term “neighbouring” country. The Pakistani foreign minister was addressing a press conference at the United Nations where he was responding to a question that drew parallels between the situation in Palestine with Kashmir. READ MORE

Silicon Valley Bank CEO Sold $3.6 Million Shares 2 Weeks Before SVB Failure: Report

Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) Chief Executive Officer Greg Becker sold $3.6 million of the company’s shares under a trading plan less than two weeks before SVB disclosed its extensive losses that led to its failure, according to a Bloomberg report. The report said it was the first time in over a year that Becker sold shares in parent company SVB Financial Group. He sold 12,451 shares on February 27. READ MORE

Microsoft May Launch GPT-4 For AI-generated Videos Next Week: All You Need To Know

The US-based tech giant Microsoft is reportedly planning to release GPT-4, the fourth generation of the large language model (LLM) that enables machines to comprehend natural language. As per reports, GPT-4 will offer new features including multi-modality, video processing and the ability to create AI-generated videos from simple text prompts. READ MORE

‘A Reality That Fans Don’t Understand’: Ex-India Opener Says ‘There’s No Place in the XI’ for Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson is that one cricketer who has no dearth of fan following in India. But when it comes to representing the country, the situation gets complicated. Sanju has been a champion player in the domestic circuit. Despite being an immensely talented cricketer, he hasn’t been up to the mark on the international stage, given the number the chances he has been given. READ MORE

Oscars 2023: Lauren Gottlieb Set To Dance To RRR Song Naatu Naatu, Says ‘Odds Of Winning Are Huge…’

It’s a proud moment for the American actor-dance Lauren Gottlieb as she is all set to represent India at the Oscars with her powerful performance on the RRR song Naatu Naatu. As fans would know, the Ram Charan, Jr NTR song American actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb will dance to the popular Telugu song at Oscars 2023 on March 12 (March 13 in India) has been nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. In her recent interview, Lauren recalled the time when she first watched RRR and also talked about the odds of the song winning an Oscar. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here