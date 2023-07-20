News18 Afternoon Digest: PM Modi Breaks Silence on Video of Manipur Women Paraded Naked And Other Top Stories

‘What has Happened to Daughters…’ PM Modi Breaks Silence on Manipur Video of Women Paraded Naked

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, for the first time reacted to the ethnic violence that rocked the Northeastern state of Manipur and called it “shameful for the whole country". PM Modi, while speaking on the video of two women in Manipur being paraded naked, assured that no guilty will be spared. READ MORE

Manipur Video: From PM to SC, Viral Clip Triggers Sharp Reactions; Shah Dials CM, Main Accused Arrested

The May 4 video of two women in Manipur being paraded naked has sparked a massive outcry with political leaders, film stars and people across the country reacting to the heinous act. Acting swiftly, Manipur Police has already made the first arrest. The accused has been identified as Khuriem Hero Das. READ MORE

Your Decision on Shinde, Chief Whip Was Illegal: Pro-Uddhav MLAs Reply to Speaker’s Notice | Exclusive

The Shiv Sena MLAs supporting Eknath Shinde are in a “hopeless minority" and the camp worked to “destabilise" the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the Uddhav Thackeray faction has said in response to Speaker Rahul Narwekar’s notice on the latter’s plea seeking disqualification of Shinde camp MLAs. READ MORE

Raigad Landslide Death Toll Rises to 10, Maharashtra Dy CM Says ‘Situation Very Serious’

Raigad Landslide: At least ten people were killed as 50 families got trapped under rubble after landslide in Khalapur’s Irsalvadi village on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday amid incessant rainfall in Maharashtra. READ MORE

Netflix Ends Password Sharing In India: All You Need To Know

Streaming giant Netflix has announced that sharing passwords will no longer be allowed in India Now. The company said that each account should only be used by one household. READ MORE

Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced For July 20: Check Fuel Rates In Your City

Petrol, and Diesel Prices on July 20: The price of Petrol and Diesel remained constant on Thursday, July 20 across major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or constant, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc. READ MORE

Meghan Markle ‘Furious’ as Kate Middleton Reaches Out to Prince Harry Amid Rift Rumours?

Amid rumours that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s marriage has hit the rocks, a new report has claimed that Kate Middleton has reached out to the Duke of Sussex. It is highly reported that relationships among the royal family members have been strained since Meghan and Harry decided to leave their senior royal status and move out of the UK. With the rumours of their troubled marriage making the headlines, a source has claimed Kate reached out to Harry and this has left Meghan ‘furious.’ READ MORE