News18 Afternoon Digest: PM Modi in Greece LIVE; Chandrayaan-3 Rover Ramping Down to Lunar Surface & Other Top Stories

Hello readers, News18 afternoon digest brings you the latest stories: PM Modi in Greece LIVE: Modi’s Visit Aimed at Deepening Ties, Talks on Defence, Security Likely; WATCH | Chandrayaan-3 Rover Ramping Down to Lunar Surface & Moon’s Image Before Touchdown, among other top stories.

PM Modi in Greece LIVE: Modi’s Visit Aimed at Deepening Ties, Talks on Defence, Security Likely

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Athens, Greece, for a day-long trip on Friday. Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the Mediterranean country in forty years. During the Indian PM’s visit, both sides will look to expand and diversify trade and investment segment of cooperation, deepen and expand defence and security partnership, infrastructure cooperation, and shipbuilding industry, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. READ MORE

WATCH | Chandrayaan-3 Rover Ramping Down to Lunar Surface & Moon’s Image Before Touchdown

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday released a video showing how the Chandrayaan-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander to the Lunar surface. “All activities are on schedule. All systems are normal. Lander Module payloads ILSA, RAMBHA and ChaSTE are turned ON today. Rover mobility operations have commenced. READ MORE

‘Different Political Stands But…’: Sharad Pawar Denies Split in NCP, Says Nephew Ajit Still Its Leader

Amid the reports of reconciliation within the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), party stalwart Sharad Pawar on Friday dismissed the notion of a ‘formal split’ within the party and asserted that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar continues to be its leader. READ MORE

Donald Trump Surrenders For the Fourth Time in 2023. List of All Cases Against Him | Explained

Former US President Donald Trump on Thursday surrendered in the case which focuses on the efforts he made to overturn his 2020 general election defeat in Georgia, marking the fourth surrender and indictment to be handed to him this year. READ MORE

India at BWF World Championships 2023: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, HS Prannoy in Action on August 25

The BWF World Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark will continue on August 25, Friday with Indian doubles and men’s singles players looking to progress into the latter stages. After the elimination of Lakshya Sen on Thursday, HS Prannoy is the only remaining Indian singles player in the competition. Similarly, India’s Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand crashed out on Day 4 at the hands of China’s Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan. READ MORE

Dream Girl 2 Review: Ayushmann Khurrana Proves He Can Give Any Heroine A Run For Her Money

Dream Girl 2 Review: When Ayushmann Khurrana dressed up like a girl and grooved to the beats of Radhe Radhe in Dream Girl, it was nothing short of an iconic moment for contemporary Hindi cinema. How often do we get to see mainstream and cis-gendered heroes challenge the status quo, shed their masculinity, slip under the skin of a woman and revel in the same without the slightest tinge of mockery attached to it? But it’s not surprising considering the hero in question is Ayushmann. READ MORE