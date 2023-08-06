News18 Afternoon Digest: PM Modi Launches Project to Revamp 508 Railway Stations At Cost Of Rs 25,000 Crore And Other Top Stories

In today edition of News18 Afternoon Digest, we are covering the launch of the project of redevelopment of 508 railway stations by PM Modi. In other news, we are looking at the latest updates on day three of the Gyanvapi mosque survey.

PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone for Redevelopment of 508 Railway Stations Across Country at Cost of Rs 25,000 Crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations on Sunday under the aegis of Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at a cost of over Rs 24,470 crores. READ MORE

Nuh Violence: Hotel Sahara, Used for Pelting Stones During Clashes, Demolished; FIR Against AAP Leader

The communal clash that broke out in Haryana’s Nuh on July 31 led to a total of six people being dead, 206 people arrested and over a 100 FIRs being registered. The clash which erupted when a mob tried to stop and attack a procession of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) soon spread out to the neighbouring Gurugram’s Sohna, Manesar, among others. READ MORE

Another Cross-Border Marriage: Jodhpur Man Ties Knot With Woman From Pak’s Karachi Online

Even as Sachin and Seema Haider and Anju and Nasrullah continue to be media sensations, another cross-border marriage has become the talk of the town after a bride from Pakistan’s Karachi and a groom from Rajasthan in India tied the knot online. READ MORE

No Air Conditioning on Indigo Flight, Passengers Handed Tissues to Wipe Seats, Claims Congress Leader

Punjab Congress leader Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday shared “one of the most horrifying experiences" while travelling in a Jaipur-bound Indigo Airlines flight from Chandigarh. According to the Punjab Congress Committee (PCC) president, the Indigo aircraft 6E7261 operating from Chandigarh to Jaipur took off with a faulty air conditioning system, leaving the passengers “suffering" throughout the journey on Saturday. READ MORE

Gyanvapi Masjid News Updates: ASI Survey Enters Day 3, ‘Tahkhana’ Could Be Opened

The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) is set to resume the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque on Sunday as the exercise enters the third day. The ASI team is likely to make use of machines including radars in the survey work today. READ MORE

Citroen C3 Aircross SUV Review: Dare To Stand Out

n a world where practicality meets style and adventure without knowing any bounds, the Citroen C3 Aircross SUV emerges as a promising contender. This versatile and eye-catching compact SUV offers a perfect blend of comfort, innovation, and driving pleasure. READ MORE