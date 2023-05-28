News18 Afternoon Digest: PM Modi Leads Grand Opening of New Parliament Building And Other Top Stories

In today’s edition of News18 Afternoon Digest, we are covering the inauguration of the new parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In other news, we are looking at the latest developments in the protest by wrestlers.

New Parliament Building Inauguration LIVE: PM Modi Leads Grand Opening, Oppn Absent; Wrestlers Attempt Mega March to New Sansad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the new Parliament building in a historic move. The inaugural ceremony began with an early morning havan, which was followed by multi-faith prayers and a formal opening by Prime Minister Modi. READ MORE

RJD Slammed for Comparing New Parliament Building to ‘Coffin’, Owaisi Says ‘What Was the Need…’

Taking the attack on the newly constructed Parliament to a new low, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Sunday likened the architecture of the Sansad Bhavan to a coffin as PM Modi inaugurated the new building in a grand ceremony. READ MORE

WATCH | Religious Leaders of 12 Faiths Perform ‘Sarva Dharma’ Prayer Ceremony at New Parliament Building

Religious leaders of 12 faiths performed ‘Sarvdharma’ prayers at the new parliament building during the inauguration ceremony led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ceremony commenced at 7:30 am with an early morning havan (a ritualistic fire ceremony) followed by multi-faith prayers and a formal opening by PM Modi. READ MORE

IPL 2023 Final, CSK vs GT: Viral Video Predicts Hardik Pandya-MS Dhoni Title Decider and Their ‘Conversation’

As four-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, it will a battle between mentor Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his protege Hardik Pandya. READ MORE

Earthquake of Magnitude 6 Strikes Pakistan; J&K Feels Strong Jolts, Mild Tremors Felt in Delhi

A strong earthquake measuring 6.0 magnitude on the Richter scale struck several areas of India and Pakistan on Sunday. READ MORE

Wrestlers Stopped From Marching Towards New Parliament; Tikait Says ‘Farmers Will Enter in Tractors If…’

Security personnel detained protesting wrestlers as they tried to march towards the new parliament from the site of protest at Jantar Mantar during the inauguration ceremony of the new building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. READ MORE